Gravity Launches Hybrid Casual Game 'Ragnarok Monster Kitchen' Worldwide!

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global game company Gravity officially launched the hybrid casual game 'Ragnarok Monster Kitchen' on December 11 in global regions, excluding select countries.

Ragnarok Monster Kitchen became available at 17:00 KST on December 11 in global regions excluding Korea, Japan, and China. Players can download the game from Google Play or the Apple App Store in supported regions and begin playing immediately.

Ragnarok Monster Kitchen is a hybrid casual restaurant-management game where iconic monsters from the Ragnarok universe take on the role of chefs and run their own kitchens. The game features a simple, intuitive interface and a fast-paced gameplay loop that makes it easy to pick up, offering a clear sense of progress even in short sessions. Players advance through themed restaurant stages, unlocking new dishes and recipes along the way. Beloved monsters like Poring, Savage Bebe and Wild Rose appear as chefs, adding a playful visual charm to the experience.

The game offers a variety of event-driven activities--including managing restaurant tasks, handling special guests, racing against the clock in delivery challenges, and battling bosses--that add fresh layers of fun to the experience. Players can further personalize and strengthen their chef monsters through costume and pet collection systems, while the stage-based progression structure delivers a steady sense of growth and immersion. By reimagining the charm of the Ragnarok IP in an accessible way, the game provides accessible, enjoyable gameplay for players around the world.

Pre-registration for Ragnarok Monster Kitchen has been available on Google Play and the Apple App Store since December 2. The game was first launched in Indonesia last September, where it delivered strong retention and long playtime metrics--performance that helped build confidence in its global rollout.

Jeong In-hwa, PM of Ragnarok Monster Kitchen at Gravity, said, "This title offers a unique twist by letting Ragnarok monsters take on the role of chefs while players manage their own restaurants. We designed the game so that the charm of the casual genre can be fully enjoyed with simple, intuitive controls." He added, "We are preparing a variety of content updates and events tailored for global service, and we look forward to players' continued interest and support."

More information about the official launch of Ragnarok Monster Kitchen is available on the game's official website (https://rmk.gnjoy.com/).

