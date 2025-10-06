Get ready for the "BIGGEST SURPRISE" of 2025 from Gravity

SOMETHING BIG IS COMING!

BANGKOK, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Calling all gamers and Gravity fans -- this is the moment you've been waiting for! Gravity is set to reveal the biggest surprise of the year, and you're invited to witness it live. Join us for the official livestream announcement:

[GRAVITY PRESENTS – ULTIMATE SURPRISE]

Date: October 9th, 2025

Time: 14:00 (GMT+7)

Platform: https://www.youtube.com/@GravityGameTech

About Gravity

Gravity was founded in April 2000 as a South Korean game company listed on NASDAQ. Its main IP, "Ragnarok", has achieved more than 203 million cumulative global registered accounts (as of August 31, 2024) and has ranked as the No. 2 most popular Korean game worldwide for five consecutive years since 2019.

Ragnarok Online has also maintained the No. 1 position among Korean online games in overseas markets such as Brazil, Indonesia, the UK, Italy, the US, and France (2023), and in Taiwan region, Indonesia, Thailand, and Germany (2024).

Gravity operates a global network that includes its Korean subsidiary Gravity Neocyon, as well as overseas branches in Taiwan region, Indonesia, the United States, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, and Malaysia. The company continues to expand into multiple platforms and extend its IP into other media, including merchandise, animation, golf simulator screens, webtoons, and brand collaborations.

