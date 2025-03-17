Pre-registration for PC MMORPG 'Ragnarok Online America Latina' begins on March 17

Players can enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including friend referrals, social media follow events, and pre-registration coupon giveaways

Introducing the GNJOY LATAM website for Latin American users!

March 17, 2025 — Pre-registration begins for the PC MMORPG 'Ragnarok Online America Latina' in the Latin American region.

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gravity, a global leader in the gaming industry, has officially announced the launch of pre-registration for 'Ragnarok Online America Latina', starting on March 17, 10 AM (Brasília Time). This pre-registration period will remain open until the game's official launch. Interested players can sign up by visiting the official pre-registration page and entering the email used to register for GNJOY LATAM. In return for their participation, pre-registrants will receive exclusive in-game items and limited-edition costumes upon the game's official release.

Gravity Announces Direct Service of PC MMORPG 'Ragnarok Online America Latina' in Latin America Gravity Announces Direct Service of PC MMORPG 'Ragnarok Online America Latina' in Latin America

'Ragnarok Online America Latina' is the first title Gravity will directly service in the Latin American market, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy. This localized version of the beloved 'Ragnarok Online', a globally recognized MMORPG that has captivated millions of players worldwide for over 20 years, is designed to meet the needs of the Latin American audience. The game will support multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and feature region-specific content to ensure an optimized and immersive gameplay experience.

Gravity is leveraging its global experience to introduce 'Ragnarok Online America Latina' into the rapidly expanding Latin American gaming market. According to the 2024 Survey of Korean Game Users in Overseas Markets by the Korea Creative Content Agency, South America ranks first in Korean PC game usage time and third for mobile game usage. This demonstrates the region's strong engagement with gaming. Gravity is committed to providing a tailored experience for Latin American players through localized services, targeted marketing, and extensive adaptation efforts.

Players can pre-register to receive special in-game rewards and benefits. During the pre-registration period, several events and promotions will be held, including:

Follower Milestones – If the official social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Discord, etc.) reach a certain number of followers, special rewards will be distributed.

– If the official social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Discord, etc.) reach a certain number of followers, special rewards will be distributed. Invite a Friend – Players who invite friends to pre-register will receive additional rewards based on the number of friends invited.

– Players who invite friends to pre-register will receive additional rewards based on the number of friends invited. Daily Attendance – Players who log in daily during the pre-registration period will receive special registration coupons. A maximum of 29 coupons can be collected, symbolizing the 29 countries where Ragnarok Online LATAM will be launched.

– Players who log in daily during the pre-registration period will receive special registration coupons. A maximum of 29 coupons can be collected, symbolizing the 29 countries where Ragnarok Online LATAM will be launched. Veteran Player Benefits – WarpPortal BR (Ragnarok Online Brasil) players who pre-register for 'Ragnarok Online America Latina' will receive exclusive rewards.

Alongside the game's launch, Gravity has launched the GNJOY LATAM portal, a dedicated platform for Latin American users. Players can access multiple Gravity games, stay updated on news and events, and receive customer support—all in one convenient location.

James Hong, Vice President of Gravity Interactive, shared,

"The Latin American region is a key focus of Gravity's global expansion strategy this year, and the pre-registration for 'Ragnarok Online America Latina' represents the first step in our full market entry. We are committed to offering the best possible gaming experience to local players and are excited to continue the success we've achieved in Asia by bringing it to Latin America."

He added, "To maximize the benefits for Latin American players, we've organized a variety of pre-registration events ahead of the official launch of 'Ragnarok Online America Latina', and we invite players to join us in this exciting journey and enjoy the rewards."

Developed by Gravity, Ragnarok Online is a free-to-play MMORPG first launched in 2002 and has been actively serviced ever since. The game debuted in Brazil in 2004, offering a fantasy-themed adventure world where players can explore freely, level up characters, complete challenges, and form strong bonds with others.

Follow Ragnarok Online Latam on Instagram , YouTube , TikTok and Discord for updates.

About Gravity Interactive

Gravity Interactive was founded in California in early 2003 when the online gaming industry was still at a rudimentary stage of development. Since then, it has been actively servicing Gravity games to American gamers, as well as gamers across the Americas. Gravity Interactive is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

SOURCE Gravity

Email: [email protected]