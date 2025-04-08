MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Sharing common values and an entrepreneurial spirit, BCF Business Law is delighted to announce the strategic acquisition of GRAVEL2 AVOCATS, effective today. Thanks to the recognized expertise of Claude Gravel and his team of nearly 10 professionals, this integration will strengthen BCF's labour and employment law practice. It will also enable BCF to consolidate its leadership in the Québec market by creating an environment conducive to the growth of talent in this practice area and by continuing its strategic role as a business partner to Québec companies, offering them a clear vision and the means to act.

"Joining BCF represents a unique opportunity to pursue and accelerate our mission within a broader framework, without losing our DNA or the values that have made us successful. We look forward to contributing to a culture where the development of people and expertise as well as service excellence are central priorities," emphasizes Claude Gravel, founder of GRAVEL2.

Expanding Expertise to Meet Ever-Greater Challenges

The Québec labour market is currently facing complex challenges that are likely to have a significant impact on employees, who are confronted with a constantly changing work environment. This is particularly true in a context where the integration of artificial intelligence and organizational transformation are becoming essential to remaining competitive. The challenges are many, and the integration of GRAVEL2 will strengthen BCF's ability to provide even more robust and far-sighted support to Québec organizations to help them develop and succeed.

"We enthusiastically welcome GRAVEL2 to the great BCF team. This integration is part of our drive to develop our practice areas and attract experts who will enable our clients and organizations from all walks of life not only to understand trends and challenges but also to influence them and take advantage of the resulting opportunities," says Julie Doré, Managing Partner of BCF.

Discover the perspectives of Julie Doré and Claude Gravel on this acquisition by watching this video (in French) https://youtu.be/6U6jp3vmhgs

About BCF

BCF is a leading Québec law firm that offers a full range of legal services. Our mission is to provide innovative solutions tailored to our clients' needs while fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment.

About GRAVEL2

Founded in 2015 by Claude Gravel, GRAVEL2 is a firm specializing in labour, employment and pension law. It works exclusively with employers, with a personalized approach based on a fine-tuned, strategic understanding of their challenges and business imperatives.

SOURCE BCF Avocats d'affaires

Media Contact: Manon Goudreault / Vice-President, Marketing and Client Strategy / [email protected] / 514-791-5061