Grassy Mountain Coal Project - Minister Receives Joint Review Panel Report

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2021 - Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, received the report of the Joint Review Panel that conducted the environmental assessment of the proposed Grassy Mountain Coal Project, located in southwest Alberta.

The Minister will consider the Joint Review Panel's report before determining if the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account. If the Minister decides the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects, the decision on whether the effects are justified will be referred to the Governor in Council.

Prior to the Government of Canada's decision on the project, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) will consult with Indigenous groups on the Joint Review Panel's report. The Agency will also invite the public and Indigenous groups to comment on potential conditions relating to possible mitigation measures and follow-up program requirements the proponent would need to fulfill if the project is ultimately allowed to proceed. The Minister will consider the results of these consultations before issuing a decision statement and any potential legally-binding conditions.

The Joint Review Panel's report, an executive summary, as well as information about the environmental assessment are available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (Registry reference number 80101).

About the Project

Benga Mining Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Riversdale Resources Limited, is proposing to construct and operate an open-pit metallurgical coal mine near the Crowsnest Pass, approximately seven kilometres north of the community of Blairmore, in southwest Alberta. As proposed, the production capacity of the project would be a maximum of 4.5 million tonnes of processed coal per year, over a mine-life of about 25 years.

