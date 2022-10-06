Grant Vingoe gives keynote address at the Economic Club of Canada

TORONTO , Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - In his first keynote address as dedicated Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Grant Vingoe outlined why regulatory oversight of the crypto industry is critical for our capital markets.

A copy of Vingoe's remarks, Buyer Aware: Applying essential protections to the crypto world, is available on the OSC's website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

