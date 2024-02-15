Grand Touring Automobiles celebrates 50 years of excellence at Canadian International AutoShow

The Nevera, which accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.81 seconds and boasts a top speed of 451 km/h, is shown for the first time at the Canadian International AutoShow as part of luxury car dealer Grand Touring Automobiles' showcase of vehicles from the world's most prestigious manufacturers and coach builders.

The company's visionary CEO Paul Cummings is attending the show to celebrate the brand's half-century milestone, joined by industry leaders in the luxury segment including Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac, Zagato CEO Andrea Zagato, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Sales Officer Anthony Tocco, Himalaya Founder Greg Shondel, and The Little Car Company Commercial Director Duncan Gray.

"This year marks 50 years of passion, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional driving experiences for Grand Touring Automobiles," said Cummings. "We're proud to share this milestone with our partner brands by showcasing some of the very best in super luxury and invite guests at the Canadian International AutoShow to join us for a taste of what we have to offer."

A total of 10 vehicles from Grand Touring Automobiles' portfolio of premium brands are on display, with models from Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, Bugatti, Bentley, Himalaya, Lamborghini, Rimac, Rolls-Royce, The Little Car Company, and Zagato.

Grand Touring Automobiles is Canada's largest luxury, super-luxury, and hyper-luxury vehicle retailer. Established in 1974 and purchased by Mr. Cummings in late 2009 when it housed five British brands (Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Rolls-Royce), the company now represents sixteen brands and is committed to delivering the ultimate automobile experience to discerning customers. Locations include a 5-storey, 141,000-sq.-ft. flagship store overlooking downtown Toronto; Vaughan (Ontario); Calgary (Alberta); and in early 2025, stunning new second facilities in both Calgary and Oakville (Ontario).

In 2024, Grand Touring Automobiles is very pleased to welcome the restoration house Himalaya to the Canadian market for the first time and is marking the occasion with the Canadian debut of the Himalaya Mariner at the show. It is the latest step in a half-century trajectory of growth and innovation from Grand Touring Automobiles.

Last year, Grand Touring Automobiles expanded its offering to include The Little Car Company, Zagato, and the powerful hypercars at Hennessey Special Vehicles. In 2021, the company made a regional expansion with substantial acquisitions in Calgary, representing Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Bentley Motors, and Lotus, and welcomed hypercar national brand responsibility for Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Rimac, and Automobili Pininfarina.

"We have curated a unique experience for our customers, combining the world's finest automobiles with a commitment to unparalleled service," said Cummings. "As we celebrate this milestone, we're not just looking back at our history but also towards an exciting future, marked by continued growth, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to exceeding expectations."

The can't-miss Grand Touring Automobiles' 50th anniversary showcase is located on the 700 Level of the South Building at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Featured vehicles include:

Rimac Nevera — A Croatian-built electric hypercar that boasts unparalleled speed and power, capable of achieving zero to 100 km/h in 1.81 seconds and a top speed of 451 km/h. Its exceptional performance is matched only by its sleek and functional design.

— A Croatian-built electric hypercar that boasts unparalleled speed and power, capable of achieving zero to 100 km/h in 1.81 seconds and a top speed of 451 km/h. Its exceptional performance is matched only by its sleek and functional design. Zagato Porsche 356 Coupe — Inspired by lost 1959 drawings of an elegant coupe based on the 356 Carrera, Zagato produced only nine of these exceptional vehicles. Italian coachbuilder Zagato specializes in producing unique, one-of-a-kind vehicles and they are available in Canada exclusively through Grand Touring Automobiles.

— Inspired by lost 1959 drawings of an elegant coupe based on the 356 Carrera, Zagato produced only nine of these exceptional vehicles. Italian coachbuilder Zagato specializes in producing unique, one-of-a-kind vehicles and they are available in exclusively through Grand Touring Automobiles. Bugatti Chiron 1500 PS — Finished in beautiful glossy Nocture black paint contrasted by bright Copper orange accents, this customized 1500-hp hypercar was customized through Bugatti's Sur Mesure program and signals the end of production of the mighty W16 hypercar.

— Finished in beautiful glossy Nocture black paint contrasted by bright Copper orange accents, this customized 1500-hp hypercar was customized through Bugatti's Sur Mesure program and signals the end of production of the mighty W16 hypercar. Pininfarina Battista — The world's first pure-electric Italian hypercar, the Pininfarina Battista has a top speed of more than 350 km/h and reaches 100kph in 1.86 seconds. Its bodywork speaks to the essence of Italian sports car design, calling back to the most celebrated cars of the 1960s.

— The world's first pure-electric Italian hypercar, the Pininfarina Battista has a top speed of more than 350 km/h and reaches 100kph in 1.86 seconds. Its bodywork speaks to the essence of Italian sports car design, calling back to the most celebrated cars of the 1960s. Lamborghini Revuelto — The Lamborghini Revuelto is the next evolution of Lamborghini's V12 lineage, pairing a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 with a power-boosting electric motor to produce a jaw-dropping 1,001 horsepower.

— The Lamborghini Revuelto is the next evolution of Lamborghini's V12 lineage, pairing a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 with a power-boosting electric motor to produce a jaw-dropping 1,001 horsepower. Rolls-Royce Spectre — The brand's first fully electric model, the Spectre showcases the quiet luxury of the Rolls Royce brand.

— The brand's first fully electric model, the Spectre showcases the quiet luxury of the Rolls Royce brand. The Little Car Company — The Ferrari Testa Rossa J, Bugatti Baby II, and Bentley Blower Jnr are three exceptional scaled replicas of classic cars on display from The Little Car Company. The UK-based builder creates scale versions of some of the most iconic cars in history and the show marks the first time the Bentley Blower Jnr is seen in Canada .

— The Ferrari Testa Rossa J, Bugatti Baby II, and Bentley Blower Jnr are three exceptional scaled replicas of classic cars on display from The Little Car Company. The UK-based builder creates scale versions of some of the most iconic cars in history and the show marks the first time the Bentley Blower Jnr is seen in . Himalaya Mariner —Evolved from the 1960's Land Rover Series 88 body and finished in a Marine Blue , the Himalaya Mariner is a classic machine reimagined for the modern luxury consumer. Grand Touring Automobiles is the exclusive Himalaya retailer in Canada .

—Evolved from the 1960's Land Rover Series 88 body and finished in a , the Himalaya Mariner is a classic machine reimagined for the modern luxury consumer. Grand Touring Automobiles is the exclusive Himalaya retailer in . Aston Martin DB12 Volante — The best-in-class DB12 Volante delivers power and performance befitting of its iconic heritage. It is the first time this car will be seen at a Canadian auto show.

— The best-in-class DB12 Volante delivers power and performance befitting of its iconic heritage. It is the first time this car will be seen at a Canadian auto show. Bentley Continental GT Convertible: The Canadian Collection — This Canadian-exclusive vehicle from Bentley's Mulliner division showcases the possibilities of customization including special pinstriping, a maple leaf detail, and custom interior painting.

The 2024 Canadian International AutoShow takes place February 16th to 25th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

About Grand Touring Automobiles

Grand Touring Automobiles is Canada's premier retailer of luxury automobiles. The luxury and exotic brands represented include Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Hennessey, Himalaya, Jaguar, Land Rover, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Lotus, Pininfarina, Polestar, RIMAC, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, The Little Car Company, and Zagato. It is the stage upon which each brand portrays its unique interpretation of refinement, sophistication, safety, and style—a collection unmatched in Canada, and presented by a dedicated curator seeking the ultimate automobile experience for discerning customers. With Ontario locations in Toronto, Vaughan, and Oakville, and Alberta locations in Calgary, Grand Touring Automobiles proudly offers Canada's largest and best selection of luxury and exotic cars. GrandTouringAutomobiles.com

Connect with us on social: instagram.com/grandtouringautos | tiktok.com/@grandtouringauto | facebook.com/GrandTouringAutomobiles | linkedin.com/company/grand-touring-automobiles/

Media Kit is available here: https://www.gta-media.ca/

Note to Editors: High-resolution images, interviews, and additional information are available upon request.

SOURCE Grand Touring Automobiles

For further information: Media Contact: Mary Borg | Director of Marketing | Grand Touring Automobiles | [email protected]