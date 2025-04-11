Canada's One and Only Aston Martin Valiant, delivered by Grand Touring Automobiles

Born from a personal commission by two-time FIA Formula One® World Champion and Aston Martin's Aramco Formula 1® Team driver, Fernando Alonso, and brought to life by Q by Aston Martin — the marque's in-house bespoke division — Valiant is a bold celebration of power, precision, and purposeful design. Fitted with a formidable 734-hp 5.2-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine and paired with a sixspeed manual transmission, this limited-edition vehicle seamlessly marries motorsport engineering with the artistry of modern coachbuilding with a full-carbon fiber body.

"Delivering Canada's only Aston Martin Valiant is a true honour," said Paul Cummings, Dealer Principal and CEO of Grand Touring Automobiles. "This vehicle represents the highest expression of Aston Martin's technical mastery and bespoke craftsmanship. It is also a testament to our unwavering commitment to offering our clients access to the most exceptional and rare vehicles in the world."

Finished in a striking bespoke Golden Saffron exterior and adorned with exclusive Q Commission badging, Valiant is further distinguished by Alonso's signature hand-applied to the centre console — a personal touch that solidifies its place in automotive history.

"The Aston Martin Valiant is more than a performance vehicle — it is an embodiment of the brand's racing heritage and bespoke philosophy," said Alek A. Ackerman, Aston Martin Brand Manager. "It's a collector-grade car designed for driving purists, blending visceral performance with a unique aesthetic tailored for the most discerning enthusiasts."

The arrival of Valiant further strengthens Grand Touring Automobiles' position as Canada's premier destination for exclusive automotive experiences. This delivery not only exemplifies the company's dedication to excellence but also reinforces its ongoing relationship with world-class automotive brands that continue to redefine the boundaries of luxury and performance.

For more information on Grand Touring Automobiles' exclusive superluxury and hyperluxury offerings, or to inquire about bespoke vehicle commissions, please contact: Mario Cipollone by email [email protected] or by phone at 416.540.3353.

About Grand Touring Automobiles

Grand Touring Automobiles is Canada's premier retailer of luxury automobiles. The luxury and exotic brands represented include Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Hennessey, Hedley Studios, Himalaya, Jaguar, Land Rover, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Lotus, Pininfarina, Polestar, RIMAC, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and Zagato. It is the stage upon which each brand portrays its unique interpretation of refinement, sophistication, safety, and style—a collection unmatched in Canada, and presented by a dedicated curator seeking the ultimate automobile experience for discerning customers. With Ontario locations in Toronto, Vaughan, and Oakville, and Alberta locations in Calgary, Grand Touring Automobiles proudly offers Canada's largest and best selection of luxury and exotic cars. GrandTouringAutomobiles.com

Connect with us on social: instagram.com/grandtouringautos | tiktok.com/@grandtouringauto | facebook.com/GrandTouringAutomobiles | linkedin.com/company/grand-touring-automobiles/

Photo credits: Nathaniel Cooper and Alphi Masivi.

Note to Editors: High-resolution images, interviews, and additional information are available at gtamedia.ca with videos and additional assets available upon request.

SOURCE Grand Touring Automobiles

Media Contact: Adam Wexler, Director of Marketing, Grand Touring Automobiles, [email protected] / +1.416.953.0232.