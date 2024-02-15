Grand Touring Automobiles becomes exclusive Canadian distributor of Himalaya

"Himalaya is redefining what it means to drive a Defender," said Grand Touring Automobiles' CEO Paul Cummings. "The premium quality of the builds, coupled with their respect for the iconic heritage of the Land Rover brand, make them the perfect addition to our product offering in Canada. Our customers demand the best in luxury and performance, and we're excited to bring them a unique and collectable choice from Himalaya."

Himalaya delivers the ultimate Defender for the modern era. The company is inspired to create drivable automotive artwork that captures the unique heritage of the Land Rover Defender, while seamlessly integrating modern touches to enhance drivability, reliability, and performance for daily driving.

"Our build process delivers a level of luxury and performance that brings the classic Defender into the 21st century and we're thrilled to partner with Grand Touring Automobiles to bring them to Canada," said Himalaya Founder Greg Shondel.

The first-ever Himalaya model shown in Canada, the Himalaya Mariner, is available for viewing at the Canadian International AutoShow as part of Grand Touring Automobiles' can't-miss 50th anniversary showcase located on the 700 Level of the South Building at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Shondel is also expected to attend the show.

Evolved from the 1960's Land Rover Series 88 body, the Himalaya Mariner is finished in a classic Marine Blue. Each of Himalaya's limited production Defenders undergoes a painstaking nut-to-bolt restoration with no detail overlooked. The finished result stays true to the heritage of the original vehicle while offering the higher level of performance, comfort, and reliability that is expected in a modern vehicle.

Several levels of build are available, each tailored specifically around driving style and intended vehicle use. Built from the ground up at the Himalaya facility in South Carolina, all vehicles are fitted with a fully rebuilt and tuned engine, along with modern upgrades including a larger disc brake package, a custom Exmoor interior, modern smartphone-compatible audio, air conditioning, billet aluminum door handles and hinges.

Grand Touring Automobiles celebrates 50 years of automotive excellence at this year's Canadian International AutoShow with a curated selection of super luxury vehicles on display, including the Canadian debut of the Himalaya Mariner, alongside models from Rimac, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Pininfarina, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Zagato, and The Little Car Company.

The 2024 Canadian International AutoShow takes place February 16th to 25th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

About Grand Touring Automobiles

Grand Touring Automobiles is Canada's premier retailer of luxury automobiles. The luxury and exotic brands represented include Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Hennessey, Himalaya, Jaguar, Land Rover, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Lotus, Pininfarina, Polestar, RIMAC, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, The Little Car Company, and Zagato. It is the stage upon which each brand portrays its unique interpretation of refinement, sophistication, safety, and style—a collection unmatched in Canada, and presented by a dedicated curator seeking the ultimate automobile experience for discerning customers. With Ontario locations in Toronto, Vaughan, and Oakville (coming soon), and Alberta locations in Calgary, Grand Touring Automobiles proudly offers Canada's largest and best selection of luxury and exotic cars. GrandTouringAutomobiles.com

