Grand River Transit negotiations enter final week

WATERLOO, ON, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Unifor Local 4304 Bargaining Committee will be working over the next four days to avert a strike as the contract expiry and strike deadline approaches.

"A strike is not inevitable. The region must work with us to achieve a fair collective agreement that addresses wages, scheduling, and benefits," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Unifor is committed to finding a solution at the bargaining table."

Local 4304 members delivered an overwhelming strike vote earlier this month. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Local 4304 members delivered an overwhelming strike vote earlier this month. In the absence of an agreement, workers will be in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. on May 1, 2026.

"We are working hard on behalf of our members, who are proud to serve many communities across the region," said Local 4304 President Heath Abbott. "We are prepared to work around the clock over the next four days, but ultimately the Region of Waterloo must recognize the hard work of the men and women who make Grand River Transit successful."

Unifor Local 4304 represents approximately 850 workers at Grand River Transit, including operators, maintenance technicians, service attendants, and reservationists.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).