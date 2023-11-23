MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Cominar, Cogir Real Estate and Divco are proud to announce the opening of the rental office for Mostra Centropolis, a high-end residential building located in the heart of bustling Centropolis. This opening highlights the strategic success of Cominar's innovative business vision.

Opening of the rental office for Mostra Centropolis (https://mostracentropolis.ca/en/) (CNW Group/COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST)

"This is a great milestone for us," explains Marie-Andrée Boutin, Head of Development and Operations at Cominar. "The tireless work of our teams and collaborators is coming to fruition today with the launch of this residential phase. We are delighted to be taking this inspiring step in our strategy to diversify Centropolis' uses."

"We are proud to be part of this project," adds Jean-Marc Bélanger, Vice President Operations, Multi-residential Division at Cogir Real Estate. "The unique Mostra Centropolis rental experience includes access to vibrant common areas where everyone can find happiness and take part in the birth of a unique local community."

Partners in Expertise

The creation of Mostra Centropolis is the result of a collaboration between leading experts in the field of commercial real estate. Property manager Cogir, real estate builder Divco, and community shaper Cominar are partners in this first residential phase of 193 rental condos for Centropolis. The first units are scheduled for delivery in the summer of 2024.

A Complementary Offering

The unique restaurant, office and entertainment offering already present at Centropolis is now further enhanced by the addition of a modern residential offering. This aligns with Cominar's objective of diversifying its property's uses.

For the company, diversifying uses is a matter of combining retail and office space with a complementary residential component on the same property. This strategy has been designed to facilitate the daily lives of users and tenants, while creating sustainable value for Cominar's portfolio and making a positive impact in the communities where it does business.

ABOUT COMINAR

Founded in 1965, Cominar is one of the largest real estate owners and managers in Quebec. Driven by our values and expertise, our mission is to create modern, distinctive living environments across our portfolio of office, retail and mixed-use properties. With assets that have high densification potential and are strategically located near major transit routes, our ambition is to build forward-looking communities that will reshape the urban landscape and positively impact the development of the communities in which we operate. Our proximity-driven philosophy guides our daily actions and allows us to make our properties enticing and inviting destinations. www.cominar.com

ABOUT COGIR REAL ESTATE

Incorporated in 1995, Cogir Real Estate employs more than 10,000 people who are passionate about real estate. With our constant desire to give purpose to real estate, we strive to maintain a human focus, to create and to excel in our quest to design living environments that are pleasant, functional and a reflection of their occupants. Our team manages over 350 properties throughout Canada and the United States. We oversee 5 million square feet of commercial property and 50,000 housing units, including more than 145 privately owned seniors' residences. The Cogir Foundation supports projects and causes involving four major domains, namely youth, seniors, cultural diversity and the environment. www.cogir.net

ABOUT DIVCO

Founded over 55 years ago, Divco continues to thrive as one of Quebec's leading construction companies. We design, build, develop, and finance construction projects for some of Canada's most recognizable brands.

Our accomplishments to date total over 50 million square feet of new construction and large-scale renovation projects. Over the years, we have successfully delivered industrial, commercial, office, institutional, hotel, retail, and multi-unit residential construction projects. Our team draws on its technical knowledge and construction experience to develop customized solutions for each project, regardless of scale. We are committed to delivering custom-tailored solutions that will surpass our clients' expectations. www.divco.ca

