Grand Marnier unveils rare Grand Marnier Quintessence in Canada

Quintessence offers the highest expression of Grand Marnier encased in a brilliant, bespoke Baccarat Decanter

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Grand Marnier has announced the official unveiling of its rare cuvée, Grand Marnier Quintessence, in Canada. Made from the rarest and oldest hors d'âge Cognacs, Grand Marnier Quintessence is a masterpiece elevating the assemblage of Cognac and Bigaradia orange to its ultimate expression. Embodying pure elegance and refinement, the exclusive cuvée is further elevated by a handcrafted Baccarat crystal carafe as the ultimate expression of heritage and beauty.

Quintessence is a tribute to the origins of Grand Marnier, a masterpiece that elevates the assemblage of cognac and Bigaradia orange to its ultimate expression. It showcases the rarest and oldest hors d'âge Cognacs, each exclusively selected from Grande Champagne and carefully aged in the 'Paradis', the personal reserves of the Marnier Lapostolle family.

In search of the purest essence, the finest Bigaradia orange peels are macerated in Cognac and then double-distilled to ensure intensity and the ultimate flavour savoured with Quintessence. This painstaking double-distillation and careful work yields a rich, smooth vintage liquid, with fresh lemony facets and precious orange notes followed by complex woody notes, walnut and dry apricot.

"Grand Marnier Quintessence pays homage to our heritage, inspired by an old recipe found in the Maison archives, and is the ultimate expression of our passion for French excellence," said Patrick Leger, Grand Marnier Master Blender. "It is truly a masterpiece in both creation and taste, and with a liquid so rare, every sip becomes an unforgettable experience."

Grand Marnier was founded in 1880, when Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle began stirring Citrus Bigaradia, the bitter aromatic orange – a rare treasure in Europe with refined French cognac. By blending the cognac with the essence of citrus, he established a way to preserve a captivating yet fleeting fragrance that gave permanence to a passing sensory impression. This Citrus Bigaradia continues to enchant and inspire Grand Marnier's makers today, as is evident within this exclusive cuvée.

Inspired by the iconic original bottle of Grand Marnier, the liqueur is held in a magnificent crystal carafe decanter made by world-renowned Crystal Maker Maison Baccarat, complementing the quality of Quintessence and creating a rich sensual touch experience with a drop-shaped crystal bottle topped with a hypnotic endless ribbon gilded with palladium.

Grand Marnier Quintessence is a limited release, with less than 1,000 bottles released worldwide only 20 bottles currently available in Canada at a suggested retail price of $6,000 CAD. To learn more, visit www.grandmarnier.com/our-collection.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 23 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,700 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: www.camparigroup.com

