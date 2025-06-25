New strategic partnership will accelerate the scale-up of high-impact immunization delivery innovations

BRUSSELS, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Grand Challenges Canada (GCC), one of the world's leading impact-first investors, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to scale proven innovations that advance equitable access to immunization and strengthen health systems in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

As part of this collaboration, GCC will anchor Gavi's Innovation Scale-Up Fund with an initial pledge of $10 million CAD, with the potential to contribute up to $30 million CAD in additional investment, subject to the closing and final structure and size of the Fund.

This transformative partnership aims to accelerate the scale-up of high-impact innovations in immunization delivery, resulting in significant improvements in health system efficiency, health outcomes, and sustainability. This new partnership builds on Canada's long-standing support for Gavi and reinforces GCC's perspective to advance global health equity through innovation and collaboration.

As part of this collaboration, Grand Challenges Canada will draw on its extensive pipeline of more than 1,500 innovations in more than 100 countries, alongside deep expertise in blended finance and scaling locally led solutions. Gavi brings deep experience in innovative financing, demand generation, and strong partnerships with national governments.

"We are proud to join forces with Gavi to help scale the most promising innovations in immunization delivery. As Canada's innovation platform, Grand Challenges Canada brings 15 years of experience identifying, de-risking, and scaling bold ideas that improve lives. Together, we can close immunization gaps and strengthen health systems where the need is greatest," said Dr. Karlee Silver, CEO of Grand Challenges Canada

The partnership reflects a shared belief that innovation—when responsibly scaled—can transform lives and strengthen health systems. Over the coming months, GCC and Gavi will work together to finalize the Fund's structure and mobilize additional resources. The Fund will launch upon securing commitments of at least $50 million USD, with an overall target of $300 million USD.

"Scaling innovation is essential to closing the immunisation gap and ensuring that no one is left behind. This partnership with Grand Challenges Canada brings vital expertise and catalytic capital to help proven delivery solutions reach more communities, faster than ever before." Said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. "Together, we can accelerate progress towards stronger, more equitable health systems."

Since 2010, Grand Challenges Canada has been one of the world's leading impact-first investors, using various sources and types of capital to support innovators improving health outcomes, advancing gender equality, and building more resilient systems.

Notes to Editors

About Grand Challenges Canada

Grand Challenges Canada backs Bold Ideas with Big Impact®. As one of the world's leading impact-first investors and a global innovation platform, we envision a world where innovation helps everyone thrive. We identify, invest in, and help scale solutions that improve lives in underserved communities across low- and middle-income countries and Canada. From seed to scale, we provide flexible support to help innovators grow, adapt and succeed. Since 2010, we've supported over 1500 unique innovations in more than 100 countries, reaching over 85 million people. By 2035, we aim to reach 750 million. Learn more at www.grandchallenges.ca

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation – over 1.1 billion children – and prevented more than 18.8 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower–income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology – from drones to biometrics – to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org

