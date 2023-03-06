Graitec Canada Named Autodesk Platinum Partner

MONTREAL, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- Graitec, Inc. Canada, an Autodesk value-added reseller, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by Autodesk as having achieved Platinum Partner status in 2023.

Platinum is the highest level of certification an Autodesk partner can achieve, and Graitec Canada is proud to be part of a short list of partners who achieved this tier status. Autodesk has stringent requirements for Platinum Partners that ensure they provide their customers with top notch customer support and best-in-class full solutions.

Graitec Canada has been an Autodesk Partner since 2017. Since then, it has invested in the talent, as well as technical and customer representative training, to fulfill a commitment to delivering a quality service across Canada. This was one of the key factors in achieving the Autodesk Platinum Partner designation, especially in the short time frame of six years.

"We are honored to be named Platinum Partner," said Manuel Liedot, CEO of Graitec Group. "For our customers, this means a continued commitment to their long-term success and growth. Under the leadership of General Manager Hugo Michaud, the Graitec team has worked hard to serve its customers in a professional, forward-thinking way, and we are glad to see the team has been rewarded for its efforts."

"Autodesk extends our congratulations to Graitec Canada for their strong sales execution and overall growth which has now culminated in earning Platinum status. Graitec Canada, in collaboration with the Autodesk Sales & Marketing teams set out on a multi-year vision focused on growth as an organization through delighting and ensuring their customers were successful," said Pete Baxter, Vice President of Americas Sales at Autodesk. "We are looking forward to even greater results in the years ahead, through continued collaboration, and unleashing new technology and innovation. As always, our focus will be on maximizing our customers success."

Graitec Group has a worldwide perspective on modeling the future. Clients can partner with Graitec offices located in 13 countries and benefit from having an entire team of over 700 industry experts supporting them.

About Graitec Canada

Part of the Graitec Group (established 1986), an international AEC and fabrication software editor, Graitec Canada (2001) helps construction and manufacturing businesses continue their digital transformation by providing BIM and Industry 4.0 software and consulting. With a systematic approach, Graitec works in partnership with its customers, helping to manage change while improving processes, efficiency, collaboration, and profitability, from design to delivery.

For more information visit www.graitec.ca. Graitec – modeling the future.

Email: Todd Weyandt

[email protected]

404.534.1843

SOURCE Graitec