Grab your lab coat this summer and solve a crime

"If parents have science-curious kids or teens with an interest in the justice or legal system, this is a great opportunity to explore these possibilities in a fun and engaging way," says Alex Chattwood, Genome British Columbia's (Genome BC) Senior Education Manager. The Geneskool Summer Science Program also provides a rare opportunity for kids to learn firsthand from real-life CSIs, lab experts, Vancouver police officers and other incredible guest speakers.

The cost is $250 per camper, and several bursaries are available for BIPOC teens or families who don't have the financial means to attend. It is expected to sell out quickly, and registrations will be accepted on a rolling basis until August 5 through the Geneskool website.

The feedback from previous campers underscores that the Geneskool Summer Science Program is an exceptional learning experience. "As a parent, it's such a thrill to see your teenager so dedicated and excited to attend your camp, and this tells me she really enjoyed the content," said the parent of one of our 2021 campers.

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization supporting world-class genomics research and innovation to grow globally competitive life sciences sectors and deliver sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. For more than 20 years, Genome BC has generated over $1.27 billion of investment in more than 498 genomics research and innovation projects, including over 1,000 collaborations with partners across BC and internationally. The organization's initiatives are improving the lives of people throughout BC by advancing health care in addition to addressing environmental and natural resource challenges. In addition to scientific programming, Genome BC works to integrate genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and fostering an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. genomebc.ca

SOURCE Genome British Columbia

For further information: Marjorie Henderson, Phone: 587-926-8001, Email: [email protected]