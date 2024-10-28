Since 2022, GPHY has been backed by a solid group of investors, including Quebecor (through asterX Capital), Artopex, and ACET Capital. The most recent funding round was led by Vincent Thibault, co-founder of QScale, along with a syndicate of Québec entrepreneurs. The group brings to the table extensive commercialization experience that will be a valuable asset for the company's upcoming milestones.

elia, a unique solution combining both intelligent sensors and high-performance software, is at the heart of GPHY's offering. This ecosystem, the result of patented technological innovations, enables companies to maximize the efficiency of their workspaces while simplifying their day-to-day management. Since its launch, elia has stood out for its ease of use and flexible approach, adapting to the specific needs of organizations. Over the past year, the solution has been adopted by numerous Québec-based companies, including Quebecor, which deployed elia at its headquarters as well as four other workplaces in Montreal and Toronto.

Anthony Blais, President of GPHY, stated:

"We are extremely proud of the progress we've made in such a short time. GPHY was born from the dream of four young students from Laval University. Today, the support of respected and well-established partners is testimony to the trust we have built around our vision. This funding round will allow us to continue our expansion in Canada and the United States while continuing to innovate. Our mission is to help companies rethink their workspaces to better meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

In addition to strengthening the commercialization of elia in North America, the funds raised will allow GPHY to accelerate its development while maintaining its leadership in the integration of new technologies in workspace management. The growing interest shown by major technology players in the solutions developed by GPHY bears witness to the relevance of its innovative approach. GPHY strives to offer increasingly effective solutions tailored to shaping the future of the workplace.

About GPHY

Founded in Québec City in 2018, GPHY's mission is to create a smarter world. Through elia, an integrated ecosystem combining software and hardware, GPHY is transforming the management of modern workspaces. With over 100 clients and 20,000 active users, elia helps organizations optimize the use of their spaces while simplifying their day-to-day management. Today, GPHY is in full expansion, aiming to accelerate the commercialization of its innovative solutions in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.elia.io.

