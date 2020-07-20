Governor General Welcomes New Heads of Mission in Virtual Ceremony

His Excellency Pham Cao Phong

Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

His Excellency Chang Keung Ryong

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea

To ensure the health and safety of the new heads of mission, their families and government officials, the format of these presentations – which usually occur in person at Rideau Hall – was adapted to take place virtually.

About the Presentation of Letters of Credence

Upon their arrival in Canada, and before they can carry out their duties as heads of mission, new ambassadors, as well as new high commissioners of countries for which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is not head of State, must be officially welcomed by the governor general of Canada. High commissioners representing countries for which The Queen is the head of State are formally introduced to the prime minister of Canada. Letters of credence are the official documents by which new heads of diplomatic missions are presented by their head of State as their official representative. Currently, there are more than 180 missions accredited to Canada.

Photos of the virtual ceremony can be provided for publication upon request.

Follow GGJuliePayette on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Ashlee Smith, Press Secretary to the Governor General, 343-548-1857, [email protected]; Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

