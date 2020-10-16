Governor General Presented with First Poppy of the 2020 National Poppy Campaign

OTTAWA, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, received the symbolic first poppy of the 2020 National Poppy Campaign in a virtual ceremony from Thomas Irvine, Dominion President of The Royal Canadian Legion. The pre-recorded video was released on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT.

Poppies will be available to the general public beginning October 30, 2020. This year, in addition to the traditional poppy boxes, The Royal Canadian Legion will also be piloting a new "Pay Tribute" tap and pay box in 250 locations across Canada that will permit people to donate in a touchless or low-contact environment. Each year, over 20 million poppies are distributed in communities across Canada.

About the National Poppy Campaign

Officially adopted in Canada in 1921 by the Great War Veterans' Association (the predecessor of today's Royal Canadian Legion), poppies are recognized as the national symbol of remembrance for the 117 000 Canadian men and women who gave their lives during military service around the world. The funds raised each year during the National Poppy Campaign go back into programs and services for veterans and their families. For more information, visit www.legion.ca/poppy.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the presentation of the first poppy took place in a pre-recorded video. In addition to being posted on The Royal Canadian Legion website, the video will also be accessible on the Governor General's social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube @GGJuliePayette.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]; Nujma Bond, The Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command, 613-591-3335, ext. 241, 343-540-7604 (cell), [email protected]

