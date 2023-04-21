MIRAMICHI, NB, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and His Worship Adam Lordon, Mayor of the City of Miramichi, announced joint funding of more than $67M to support the construction of a new wellness multiplex in Miramichi.

The new complex will replace six aging and deteriorating recreation facilities within the community. The multiplex will feature a six-lane, 25-metre pool and a separate leisure pool, an 1,800-seat arena, an indoor walking track, a gymnasium, and a multi-use community space including a kitchen.

This project will improve community members' access to community infrastructure that serves people of all ages and abilities, helping to meet the community's long-term needs.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"By strengthening community bonds, we strengthen a community's collective wellness. That is exactly what this new multiplex will do by giving Miramichi residents of all ages a place to gather, play their favourite sport and socialize. Working with our partners, we will continue to deliver community infrastructure projects which improve the daily lives of New Brunswickers and Canadians across the country."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This is great day for the City of Miramichi and the entire region. As our province continues to grow, so does the demand for improved recreational infrastructure and the City of Miramichi identified this as a priority for growth. The province is pleased to be a major funding partner in the new wellness multiplex. It will promote an active and healthy lifestyle for residents, while at the same time generating additional economic activity for the region."

The Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"After over 10 years in the making, today Miramichi can finally move forward with the construction of a new centralized recreation facility that will ensure our community and the next generation of Miramichiers will have access to quality recreation opportunities right here at home. This is a significant moment in building our future and we thank the federal and provincial governments for their contributions."

His Worship Adam Lordon, Mayor of the City of Miramichi

The Government of Canada is investing $18 million in this project, while the Government of New Brunswick is investing $12 million and the City of Miramichi is contributing more than $37 million .

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improved community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 49 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream have been funded in New Brunswick with a total federal contribution of more than $167 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $75 million .

with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

