Governments of Canada and Quebec expand high-speed Internet access in Quebec

Fairness for every generation means making sure everyone has access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. That is why the governments of Canada and Quebec have set themselves the goal of bringing high-speed Internet access to underserved communities in Quebec.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced that thanks to $24,104 in combined federal and provincial funding for Développement Innovations Haut-Richelieu, 16 households in the Saint-Sébastien community of Quebec's Haut-Richelieu region now have access to high-speed Internet.

The Government of Canada's contribution was made under the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to ensure that Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities have access to high-speed Internet. The provincial funding comes from the Quebec broadband program.

By 2026, 98% of Canadians will have access to high-speed Internet, and by 2030, 100% will have access. Canada is on track to meet its connectivity targets. This project has advanced this goal, and the government will continue to invest in infrastructure that creates new opportunities in communities and makes sure they can benefit from all of Canada's potential.

Since September 2023, 100% of homes in Quebec have had access to high-speed Internet, whether through cable or satellite solutions. With the launch of Operation High Speed in 2021, the Government of Quebec set itself the ambitious goal of making high-speed Internet available to all homes in Quebec. Thus far, more than 50,000 km of optical fibre has been deployed, offering high-speed Internet access to over 300,000 more homes.

"High-speed Internet is no longer considered just a luxury. That's why our government made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. All communities, large and small, need a reliable connection to grow their potential in this digital world."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Having access to quality information and to entertaining content by and for Canadians is important, so it's essential to put in place the necessary infrastructure to guarantee this access. I want to recognize the work of Minister Hutchings, who is striving to bring high-speed Internet to the municipalities of Brome-Missisquoi, with the support of the Universal Broadband Fund. Thanks to her efforts, Canadians from coast to coast to coast will one day be able to stay in contact with their loved ones, follow news live and listen to their favourite podcasts, no matter where they are in the country."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Access to high-speed Internet is a critical element of economic and social development, especially in the regions, like in the Iberville area, where it helps alleviate isolation, improve education and create new job opportunities. I am proud of what we have accomplished thus far for the future of our communities."

– Audrey Bogemans, Member for Iberville and Member of the National Assembly of Quebec

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 94.8% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

In Quebec , 100% of households have access to high-speed Internet.

, 100% of households have access to high-speed Internet. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $770 million in connectivity projects in Quebec .

has invested more than in connectivity projects in . Over 4,000 Indigenous households in Quebec have gained access to high-speed Internet thanks to projects funded by the Universal Broadband Fund.

