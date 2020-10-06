Governments of Canada and Quebec Announce Joint Investments of Close to $3.7 Billion Over 10 Years to Improve Social and Affordable Housing in Quebec

QUÉBEC, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are announcing an agreement that will result in a combined investment of close to $3.7 billion over 10 years to improve the housing conditions of many Quebec households in need.

The Canada-Quebec Housing Agreement, which covers the period from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2028, was formalized today by the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and, Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, joined by their colleagues, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, and Sonia Lebel, Minister responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie.

The Agreement provides for total federal funding of $1.84 billion and involves a financial commitment from Quebec equivalent to the federal commitment for the three components covered by the Agreement:

$272.25 million for the " Quebec's Priorities" component;

for the " Priorities" component; $1.12 billion for the "Canada Community Housing Initiative" component; and

for the "Canada Community Housing Initiative" component; and $454.3 million for the "Canada Housing Benefit" component.

Quebec housing stakeholders will continue to have access to the National Housing Co-investment Fund. A joint federal-provincial committee will be established to enable Quebec to best guide the CMHC funding by choosing investments that align with its own priorities.

The Agreement confirms that the governments of Canada and Quebec share the common objective to reduce the number of Quebec households in housing need. Canada's financial contribution will thus support Quebec's housing initiatives and priorities. In turn, CMHC will be able to use the information from the SHQ under this Agreement to measure the achievement of the federal targets of the National Housing Strategy that it has set itself.

Quotes:

"We want to ensure that every Quebecer has a safe and affordable place to call home. Long-term, predictable funding has been expected for more than 10 years. Today, with the Government of Quebec, we have taken an important step toward achieving our goal of building strong communities, now and for the future, where Quebec families can prosper and thrive. Our government will continue to work in partnership with Quebec and other provinces and territories to increase the supply of new affordable housing, renew existing community-based housing and improve housing affordability for all Canadians. "

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Housing has always been a priority for our government. As Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, I am proud that we have reached an agreement that will help thousands of Quebec families and meet the needs expressed by municipalities. This was a long-term effort, but it will benefit all Quebecers in all regions of Quebec, while being a real driver for improving their quality of life. Among other things, it will enable us to bring many social housing projects to life, breathe new life into buildings that need renovations, and thereby contribute to the economic recovery. "

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"COVID-19 has reminded Canadians that having a home is essential to our health and well-being. By working with our provincial partners, the Government of Canada is able to do its part to improve and expand affordable housing for families in Quebec. It is by working together that we will get through these difficult times. This agreement will give vulnerable Quebec families security and keep them warm and safe in a home they can call their own. "

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

"Today we take an important step. This agreement is the result of lengthy negotiations between the Government of Quebec and the federal government and will benefit Quebecers in the area of housing. The funding provided will be used in accordance with priorities and directions set by Quebec, and we intend to continue working together to ensure that implementation of the Agreement takes into account the specific characteristics of the Quebec population and the realities of its regions. "

Sonia Lebel, Minister responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie

"In 2017, our government launched the National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year plan of more than $55 billion. It is through partnerships like this one, between federal, provincial and territorial governments, that we will increase the amount of housing for our country's most vulnerable people. The signing of this agreement demonstrates our commitment to working with the Government of Quebec to maintain and create affordable housing for Quebecers. "

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Highlights:

The federal government's financial contribution under this agreement is divided into three components.

The " Quebec's Priorities" component will enable Quebec to fund projects in accordance with its priorities, which include accessibility, repairs, and the construction of affordable housing.

Priorities" component will enable to fund projects in accordance with its priorities, which include accessibility, repairs, and the construction of affordable housing.

The Canada Community Housing Initiative aims to preserve and regenerate the joint social housing stock for which the funding agreements with the federal government end between April 1 2019 and March 31, 2028 .

.

The "Canada Housing Benefit" component provides direct assistance to individuals, thereby enhancing the Shelter Allowance program of the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ).





The Canada-Quebec Housing Agreement provides for $159.3 million to be allocated to Quebec before March 31, 2021 .

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

The Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing , the Société d'habitation du Québec has the mission to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens, by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes and access to homeownership. Moreover, the SHQ fosters the development of partnerships with communities, collaboration among sector stakeholders and innovation. To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html .

APPENDIX

BREAKDOWN OF ANNUAL AMOUNTS UNDER THE CANADA-QUEBEC HOUSING AGREEMENT





Initiative 1 Initiative 2 Initiative 3 Total



Quebec's

Priorities Canada Community

Housing Initiative Canada Housing

Benefit Federal Funding Quebec Funding 2019–2020 60,747,700 9,960,000 0 70,707,700 70,707,700 2020–2021 38,949,000 28,269,000 21,401,000 88,619,000 88,619,000 2021–2022 32,947,400 46,717,100 27,441,600 107,106,100 107,106,100 2022–2023 32,778,900 77,057,200 36,178,100 146,014,200 146,014,200 2023–2024 32,774,500 104,968,400 47,817,200 185,560,100 185,560,100 2024–2025 30,303,900 153,265,500 55,946,400 239,515,800 239,515,800 2025–2026 27,918,100 186,800,600 75,688,500 290,407,200 290,407,200 2026–2027 15,829,700 236,446,700 87,300,600 339,577,000 339,577,000 2027–2028 0 272,470,100 102,524,000 374,994,100 374,994,100 Total 272,249,200 1,115,954,600 454,297,400 1,842,501,200 1,842,501,200















