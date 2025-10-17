The Government of Canada is providing more than $16 million to Prince Edward Island to help offer French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of Canadian identity. They make us unique, unite us, and enrich our culture and economy from coast to coast to coast. Promoting and protecting them starts with education. Supporting minority-language education and second official-language instruction is essential for Prince Edward Islanders, as it strengthens their linguistic and cultural vitality, promotes bilingualism, and ensures the sustainability of French in Prince Edward Island.

Today, Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), is reiterating the Government of Canada's commitment to Canada's Francophone and Acadian communities by announcing the signing of the Canada–Prince Edward Island Agreement on Minority–Language Education and Second Official–Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

This bilateral agreement stems from the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories – 2024–2025 to 2027–2028.

Under the Canada–Prince Edward Island Agreement, an investment of more than $16 million has been made in Prince Edward Island. This funding will help the province offer quality French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level. An investment by the Government of Prince Edward Island is also planned to support the aims of the Agreement.

Bilateral agreements on minority-language education and second-language instruction have been in place with the Government of Prince Edward Island for more than 50 years. They support the province in delivering activities aimed at teaching French in a minority situation and learning a second official language.

"Bilingualism is at the heart of Canadian identity and a great source of pride from coast to coast to coast. It makes me especially delighted to announce that our government has reached an important agreement with Prince Edward Island to promote bilingualism in the province's schools and post-secondary institutions. The cooperation between our two governments is important to support French learning and strengthen linguistic, cultural and economic vitality."

--The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Supporting French education in our schools and post-secondary institutions reflects not only our history, but also our openness and the cultural wealth of our community. I am proud that we have reached this important agreement. This partnership will help offer more opportunities to our youth, strengthen the bonds between our citizens, and promote the linguistic and cultural diversity of Prince Edward Island."

--Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown)

"Ensuring Prince Edward Island continues to have the capacity to deliver French-language education is essential to preserving our provincial cultural and linguistic diversity. As a province where French is a linguistic minority, working with the federal government allows the Island public education system to offer families the choice to pursue education for their children in the official language that best reflects their identity and values."

--The Honourable Robin Croucher, Minister of Education and Early Years, Government of Prince Edward Island

"We are pleased to partner with the federal government to support French-language education programs for post-secondary students in Prince Edward Island. We are committed to working with our post-secondary institutions to strengthen French-language education and encourage participation for a more culturally diverse system that helps drive inclusive communities and leads to a healthier Island economy."

--The Honourable Jenn Redmond, Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population, Government of Prince Edward Island

In Canada, enrolment in French-language minority schools increased by 21.5% from 2005–2006 to 2020–2021 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

Demand for French immersion programs is on the rise in Canada. The number of students enrolled in these programs at elementary and secondary levels rose to 484,377 in 2020–2021, up 64% from 295,197 in 2005–2006 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

The total financial contribution from the Government of Canada to the Government of Prince Edward Island is $16,525,752 over four years for French minority-language education and French second–language instruction.

On February 17, 2025, the Government of Canada announced the signing of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. This protocol calls for an investment of over $1.4 billion over four years. It establishes the principles of cooperation between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the current and future situation of official-language minority communities in Canada (French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec). The Action Plan calls for investments of more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest investment ever made by a government in official languages.

