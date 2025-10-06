The Government of Canada is allocating more than $523 million to Ontario to help provide French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of Canadian identity. They make us unique, unite us, and enrich our culture and economy from coast to coast to coast. Promoting and protecting them starts with education. Supporting minority-language education and second-language instruction is essential for Ontarians, as it strengthens their linguistic and cultural vitality, promotes bilingualism, and ensures the sustainability of French in Ontario.

Today, Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament (Orléans), reiterated the Government of Canada's commitment to Francophone communities by announcing the signing of the Canada–Ontario Agreement on Minority-Language Education and Second Official-Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This bilateral agreement stems from the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories – 2024–2025 to 2027–2028.

Under the Canada–Ontario Agreement, an investment of more than $523 million has been made in Ontario. This funding will help the province offer quality French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level. An investment by the Government of Ontario is also planned to support the aims of the Agreement.

Bilateral agreements on minority-language education and second-language instruction have been in place with the Government of Ontario for more than 50 years. They support the province in delivering activities aimed at teaching French in a minority situation and learning a second official language.

Quotes

"Bilingualism is at the heart of Canadian identity and a great source of pride from coast to coast to coast. It makes me especially delighted to announce that our government has reached an important agreement with Ontario to promote bilingualism in the province's schools and post-secondary institutions. The cooperation between our two governments is important to support French learning and to strengthen linguistic, cultural and economic vitality."

--The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Franco-Ontarians know how essential education is in preserving our language and passing on our culture to future generations. Thanks to this agreement, we are strengthening bilingualism and giving young people the tools they need to develop fully in French and in English. I am proud to see this renewed commitment, which demonstrates our government's willingness to support Francophone and bilingual communities from coast to coast to coast."

--Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament (Orléans)

"This agreement reaffirms Ontario's unwavering commitment to publicly funded French education in Ontario. This represents a major investment in our classrooms, ensuring students have the teachers and resources they need to reach their full potential. By working closely with our French school boards, community partners and the federal government, we are building a future where every child has access to the high-quality French education they deserve and will continue to build Ontario's competitive advantage."

--The Honourable Paul Calandra, Ontario Minister of Education

"Ontario is building a robust Francophone and bilingual workforce to meet our province's labour market needs, and that starts with ensuring there is access to high-quality French-language higher education. Through this agreement, our government is investing in Ontario's colleges and universities to continue offering world-class French-language programs, preparing students for rewarding careers that drive our Francophone industries and communities."

--The Honorable Nolan Quinn, Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities, Research Excellence, and Security

Quick Facts

In Canada, enrolment in French-language minority schools increased by 21.5 percent from 2005–06 to 2020–21 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

Demand for French immersion programs is rising in Canada. The number of students enrolled in these programs at elementary and secondary levels rose to 484,377 in 2020–21, up 64 percent from 295,197 in 2005–06 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

The Government of Canada's total financial contribution to the Government of Ontario is $523 322 690 over four years for French minority–language education and French second-language instruction.

On February 17, 2025, the Government of Canada announced the signing of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. This protocol calls for an investment of more than $1.4 billion over four years. It establishes the principles of cooperation between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the current reality and future of official-language minority communities in Canada. This includes French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec. The Action Plan calls for investments of more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest investment ever made by a government in official languages.

Related Products

Government of Canada invests more than $1.4 billion to strengthen education in both official languages across Canada

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: A historic federal investment in official languages

Associated Links

Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories – 2024–2025 to 2027–2028

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]