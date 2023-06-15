Rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

OSGOODE, ON, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - All Canadians need reliable and affordable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. That is why the governments of Canada and Ontario are taking action to bring high-speed Internet access to underserved communities across Ontario.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, and Goldie Ghamari, Member of Provincial Parliament for Carleton, announced over $71 million in combined federal and provincial funding for Bell Canada and Cogeco to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 22,000 homes in 74 rural communities across eastern Ontario.

The projects being announced today are part of an existing partnership between Canada and Ontario. On July 29, 2021, the governments announced a Canada–Ontario broadband partnership to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that will provide high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 homes across the province. This historic agreement was made possible by a joint federal-provincial investment totalling more than $1.2 billion.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. The announcement also brings the Government of Ontario closer to achieving its goal of bringing reliable high-speed Internet access to every community by the end of 2025.

Quotes

"We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. That's why our government made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026. Today's announcement in Osgoode marks a significant milestone for Internet connectivity in rural Ontario. This investment will provide reliable and affordable high-speed Internet access through Bell and Cogeco to more than 22,000 underserved homes in 74 small communities across Carleton and eastern Ontario."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The Ontario government is ensuring that every community across the province has access to reliable high-speed Internet by the end of 2025. By working together with our federal partners, we are increasing access to high-speed Internet for communities province-wide, including right here in Osgoode. We are ensuring that no one will be left behind."

– The Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We are proud to partner with the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario to expand our all-fibre broadband network to even more communities across eastern Ontario. Our fast and reliable Internet connections help people in rural and remote communities stay connected while at home and at work. Through our own fully funded investments and through partnerships like this, Bell continues to deliver on our purpose of advancing how Canadians connect with each other and the world."

– Bruce Furlong, SVP Network, Bell Canada

"We are extremely proud to make our first expansion into the townships of Frontenac Islands and South Frontenac. Thanks to this partnership with the governments of Canada and Ontario, more residents and businesses in these municipalities, as well as the City of Kingston, will have access to our fibre-powered network. It's investments like this that contribute to our shared goal of reducing the digital divide, ensuring all Ontarians have access to high-speed Internet."

– Matt Wickham, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience and B2B, Cogeco

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

The Ontario government is investing nearly $4 billion to bring access to reliable high-speed Internet to every community across the province by the end of 2025. This is the largest single investment in high-speed Internet in any province, by any government in Canadian history.

government is investing nearly to bring access to reliable high-speed Internet to every community across the province by the end of 2025. This is the largest single investment in high-speed Internet in any province, by any government in Canadian history. As of June 2023 , Ontario has finalized agreements totalling more than $2.3 billion for nearly 200 high-speed Internet and cellular projects across the province.

, has finalized agreements totalling more than for nearly 200 high-speed Internet and cellular projects across the province. Ontario launched a new interactive online map that shows where provincially funded high-speed Internet projects are planned, are currently under way or have been recently completed in communities across the province. Ontarians can use the map to search by address, community or municipality, learn about projects happening in their area, and find out where high-speed Internet service is currently available.

launched a new interactive online map that shows where provincially funded high-speed Internet projects are planned, are currently under way or have been recently completed in communities across the province. Ontarians can use the map to search by address, community or municipality, learn about projects happening in their area, and find out where high-speed Internet service is currently available. In 2021, Ontario passed the Supporting Broadband and Infrastructure Expansion Act, 2021 to help speed up construction of high-speed Internet projects. To build upon this legislation, the Ontario government passed the Getting Ontario Connected Act, 2022, which further reduces barriers, duplication and delays.

Associated links

Backgrounder: Governments of Canada and Ontario invest over $71 million to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 22,000 homes

The communities that will benefit from these projects include:

Internet service provider Communities Cogeco Battersea, Inverary, Marysville Bell Canada Algonquin, Athens, Blanchards Hill, Brockville, Charleston, Delta, Domville, Eastons Corners, Johnstown, Lyn, Maitland, Mallorytown, Maynard, North Augusta, Portland, Prescott, Spencerville, Spring Valley, Tincap, Toledo Bell Canada Cardinal, Domville, Eastons Corners, Hallville, Inkerman, Johnstown, Kemptville, Merrickville, Mountain, North Augusta, North Gower, Osgoode, Oxford Mills, Oxford Station, South Mountain, Spencerville, Ventnor Bell Canada Amherstview, Bath, Battersea, Codes Corner, Gananoque, Harrowsmith, Inverary, Ivy Lea, Kepler, Lyndhurst, Morton, Napanee, Odessa, Perth Road, Sandhurst Shores, Seeleys Bay, Selby, Strathcona, Sydenham, Verona, Willowbank, Yarker Bell Canada Balderson, Blanchards Hill, Dwyer Hill, Eastons Corners, Elphin, Fallbrook, Franktown, Glen Tay, Innisville, Jasper, Lanark, Lombardy, Maberly, McDonald's Corners, Merrickville, Newboro, Perth, Port Elmsley, Portland, Rideau Ferry, Smiths Falls, Watson's Corners, Wemyss



