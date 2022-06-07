IQALUIT, NU, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Investments in key infrastructure build strong and healthy communities across Canada. From roads and buildings – to clean energy projects and air ventilation systems – reliable infrastructure provides communities with opportunities to grow and develop today so that they are better prepared to overcome the challenges of tomorrow.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Pamela Hakongak Gross, territorial Minister of Education, announced joint funding to improve air quality in 45 schools across Nunavut.

This investment will support the cleaning and balancing of existing air handling units and duct work and the replacement of associated filters. More than 130 air handling units and ducts will be cleaned to ensure reduced virus transmission. Over 900 filters will be replaced to balance the air flow and improve the capacity to clean air.

Once complete, these upgrades will provide students, teachers and staff across Nunavut with better air ventilation and filtration for a healthier and safer environment.

The Government of Canada is investing over $4.5 million in this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and the Government of Nunavut is providing more than $2.1 million.

Quotes

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having good ventilation in public facilities across Canada. By funding the cleaning and balancing of the ventilation systems in schools across the territory, we are creating healthier and safer learning environments for children in Nunavut."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This funding will support improved ventilation in our schools, which is key for minimizing transmission of COVID-19. Effective air circulation and filtering inside classrooms will help keep students and staff healthy."

The Honourable Pamela Hakongak Gross, territorial Minister of Education

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $851 million in 34 infrastructure projects across Nunavut.

in 34 infrastructure projects across Nunavut. During that period, over $1.9 billion has been invested through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in over 2,000 projects across the country.

has been invested through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program in over 2,000 projects across the country. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

