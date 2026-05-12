DARTMOUTH, NS, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The global market and trade landscape is shifting rapidly, creating uncertainty and challenges for workers, industries and communities across Canada. In a changing world, the Government of Canada is focused on building a stronger, more resilient economy. This requires coordinated action from governments to protect jobs, strengthen local economies and help workers adapt.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister Responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario), and the Honourable Nolan Young, Nova Scotia's Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration, announced a new partnership agreement at Cherubini Bridges and Structures in Dartmouth.

New funding will support workers and employers in Nova Scotia who are directly or indirectly affected by tariffs and global market shifts in sectors such as steel, softwood lumber, fisheries and seafood, agri-food, and other export-related industries. The funding will help them adapt, retrain and succeed.

Approximately $13.8 million will be invested over three years through the Canada–Nova Scotia Workforce Tariff Response. This funding is expected to support up to 1,557 workers in Nova Scotia to build new skills and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

Support will be delivered through provincial programs and will focus on retraining, reskilling and upskilling, as well as reducing barriers so businesses can keep people working or help workers transition to new roles with the same employer.

The initiative will support:

unemployed workers seeking to gain skills for in-demand jobs;

workers participating in Work-Sharing agreements, allowing them to upskill or retrain as industries adjust; and

employed workers seeking new skills to strengthen their resilience within companies affected by tariffs and global market shifts, including those in supply chains or single-industry communities.

Implementation of the agreement will be informed by labour, business and industry partners. Direct coordination with employers and enhanced data-sharing will help connect affected workers to training and employment opportunities.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment by the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia to support workers and businesses through a period of economic adjustment while building a strong, adaptable workforce.

Minister Fraser also announced nearly $4 million in funding to help Cherubini Bridges and Structures (Cherubini Metal Works) to modernize its operations, reach new markets, and compete in a changing global economy. As part of Canada's new government's tariff response, this support will help the company to hire skilled experts, train workers, strengthen data analytics, and purchase advanced manufacturing equipment. These investments will help Cherubini increase production, improve efficiency, reach customers, and build the capacity it needs to grow beyond current markets. This support is being delivered through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Quotes

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind. Through the Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continue building strong communities and ensure Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Tariffs and global uncertainty are creating real pressure for workers and businesses across Nova Scotia. That is why Canada is investing $13.8 million to help workers retrain, build new skills and stay on the job, and nearly $4 million to help Cherubini Bridges and Structures (Cherubini Metal Works) modernize, reach new customers and grow. These are the kinds of investments that help people keep working, help businesses compete, and keep our communities strong."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"This is about putting workers first. Global tariffs and market changes are creating uncertainty for some industries, and we're stepping up to help. We're making sure Nova Scotians have the training, support and opportunities they need to keep working, build new skills and move into new opportunities."

-- The Honourable Nolan Young, Nova Scotia's Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration

"Cherubini Bridges & Structures has built its reputation on delivering complex steel projects with the quality, expertise and capability needed to compete on a global stage. This investment is helping us increase capacity, strengthen our supply chain and create skilled jobs here in Atlantic Canada. It's an investment in both our global competitiveness and the long-term strength of manufacturing in this region."

– Darren Czech, Chief Executive Officer of Cherubini Group of Companies

Quick facts

Through the Canada-Nova Scotia Workforce Tariff Response, the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are delivering targeted training and employment services funded through Employment Insurance contributions by workers and employers, helping workers return to the labour market more quickly and strengthening community resilience.

The Government of Canada also invests over $103 million annually through the Labour Market Development Agreement in Nova Scotia, which support training and employment services for approximately 12,000 people each year, including: 6,300 people who secure employment within about 6 months of receiving support; 3,500 youth (15 to 29 years old); 3,900 mid-career workers (35 to 54 years old); and 2,000 workers from the trades, including 1,900 apprentices.

At the national level, the agreement prepares workers to seize emerging opportunities, such as those that will be generated through national initiatives, including Major Projects, Build Canada Homes and the Defence Industrial Strategy.

As of April 2026, Nova Scotia's unemployment rate stands at 6.3%, reflecting broader labour market challenges linked to tariff impacts.

ACOA's $4 million investment is provided through the Regional Tarif Response Initiative ($996,555 non-repayable) and regular programming ($3 million repayable).

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Laura Todesco, Communications Advisor, Government of Nova Scotia, 902-476-2482, [email protected]