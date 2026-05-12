GATINEAU, QC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced the reappointment of Stephanie Cadieux for a second mandate as Chief Accessibility Officer (CAO), effective May 2, 2026. This three-year term reappointment reflects the Government's commitment to achieving the goal set out in the Accessible Canada Act to create a Canada without barriers by 2040. As a recognized leader and champion of accessibility and disability inclusion, Ms. Cadieux will continue to be a prominent voice for Canadians with disabilities.

Ms. Cadieux was appointed as Canada's first CAO on May 2, 2022. She has been providing advice to the Minister on a wide range of accessibility issues and reporting on outcomes under the Act. As part of her mandate, she also engaged with and encouraged partners and disability stakeholders to take meaningful action to remove barriers for persons with disabilities.

In her first term as CAO, Ms. Cadieux published three annual reports that provided a portrait of Canada's accessibility landscape and identified areas where collective efforts are needed to advance accessibility. The reports include regulatory development, mandatory training on accessibility and disability inclusion, as well as accessible employment and transportation. She also released a commentary on accessible air travel in Canada that outlines progress to date, highlights ongoing challenges and offers recommendations for priority areas of action to make air travel accessible for persons with disabilities.

Quotes

"As an advocate for accessibility and disability inclusion, I am confident Ms. Cadieux will continue to build on her work and bring useful insights that will strengthen accessibility outcomes for Canadians with disabilities. Her diverse experience and the knowledge gained throughout her career, including during her first term as the CAO, will support the government's efforts to advance inclusion through effective policies, and increase awareness of accessibility among Canadians."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick facts

The 2022 Canadian Survey on Disability found that more than 741,000 persons with disabilities who were not working (42% of working-aged persons with disabilities) had potential for paid employment in an inclusive labour market.

The Chief Accessibility Officer (CAO) was reappointed through the Governor in Council process. The government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees who play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy.

The role of CAO was created through the Accessible Canada Act , which came into force in 2019.

, which came into force in 2019. As an independent advisor to the Minister responsible for the Act, the CAO provides advice on wide-ranging accessibility issues, monitors and reports on progress made under the Act, and provides annual reports detailing outcomes achieved, as well as systemic or emerging accessibility issues.

The Office of the CAO serves as a trusted source of information on accessibility and supports the CAO in promoting a positive and productive dialogue between the federal government, disability stakeholders, and national and international organizations.

Related products

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]