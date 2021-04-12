CAPE BRETON, NS, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across Nova Scotia, which is why it's making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural communities across the province.

Together, federal and local governments are taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, and Her Worship Amanda McDougall, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, announced funding for Phase I of the redevelopment of Hawks Dream Field, in Dominion, into a fully accessible recreation space.

Once completed, the improved baseball field will include accessible dugouts, an infield where wheelchairs can round the bases, charging docks for motorized mobility aids and bleachers that will accommodate all fans. The project will offer an enhanced accessible sports infrastructure in Cape Breton. The new Hawks Dream Field will be an inclusive and positive space for all residents to enjoy the benefits of physical activity, and connection with community in a barrier free facility.

The Government of Canada is investing $400,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $333,000 to this project, with the Regional Municipality of Cape Breton allocating over $266,000.

"The Hawk's Dream Field project is a testament to the community leadership we have in here Cape Breton-Canso. I'm so happy to see investments like this in rural communities like ours, that are critical to Canada's well-being and economic success - now, and in the future. The Hawk's Dream Field will promote accessible recreation in Cape Breton-Canso and help to build a stronger, more inclusive community for our residents. Our government knows that projects like these are critical to making small, rural communities thrive and we will continue to support projects like these across the Atlantic region and Canada."

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"As a government, one of our priorities is to ensure that all Nova Scotians have opportunities to enjoy a lifestyle that will lead them to better individual and community health. The Hawks Dream Field is a great example of a welcoming, safe, inclusive, and accessible active environment for people of all ages. We are proud to partner with Infrastructure Canada and Cape Breton Regional Municipality on the phase 1 development of this future site."

The Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Infrastructure and Housing on behalf of Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage

"Today's investment is another commitment towards building healthier and more energetic communities. The updated Hawks Dream Field will serve as an invaluable addition to our community, to Cape Breton, and to our province for years to come."

The Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

"Healthy and safe enjoyment of the outdoors is a right of all citizens of our municipality. Developing accessible recreation facilities is another positive step for Cape Breton Regional Municipality, as we strive to become a fully inclusive community that we can all be proud of."

Her Worship Amanda McDougall, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity. The Government of Canada has invested more than $831 million in 204 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia since 2015.

