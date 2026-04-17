GATINEAU, QC, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The global trade landscape is shifting rapidly, creating uncertainty and challenges for workers, industries and communities across Canada. In a rapidly changing world, the Government of Canada is focusing on what it can control: building a stronger, more resilient Canada. This calls for decisive action from governments at all levels to protect jobs, strengthen local economies and ensure workers can adapt to changing economic realities.

Northwest Territories' (NWT) workers whose jobs have been directly or indirectly impacted by tariffs and global market shifts will have access to programs and financial assistance to help them adapt, retrain and succeed in the labour market. This is the result of a partnership agreement announced today by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, the Northwest Territories' Minister of Education, Culture and Employment.

Specifically, $1.5 million over three years will be invested through the new Canada–Northwest Territories Workforce Tariff Response, which will be integrated into the NWT's existing labour market programs. This investment will help NWT residents affected by US tariffs and global market shifts--including impacts felt across the diamond mining sector--to access the training, employment services and financial assistance they need to help them retrain, upskill and transition into new opportunities.

This investment will allow eligible NWT residents to access enhanced labour market programs that include time-limited enhancements such as increased funding maximums, broader range of training opportunities and other flexibilities that help build a resilient and future-ready NWT workforce.

This approach reflects a shared commitment by the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories to support Canadians through a period of significant economic adjustment, while building a strong, confident workforce--one where workers can navigate global uncertainty and industries can remain competitive in the global marketplace.

Quotes

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind. Through the Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continue building strong communities, and ensure Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Workers, families, and communities in the Northwest Territories are feeling the effects of rising uncertainty and a shifting global economy. This investment is about making sure northerners have the support they need to adapt to these changes, develop their skills, and seize new opportunities. In partnership with the NWT, we're building a stronger, more resilient workforce so the North can continue to grow and compete."

– The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"A strong and stable economy is essential to healthy communities. The Government of the Northwest Territories is committed to ensuring residents can access the training, skills and experience they need to pursue the jobs they want. This investment will strengthen existing labour market programs and help build a workforce that is adaptable, resilient, and ready to capture the opportunities ahead for the Northwest Territories."

-- The Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

Quick facts

NWT's labour market programs include: the Skills Development Program, the Self‑Employment Program, the Employee Training Program, the Wage Subsidy Program, the Trades and Occupations Wage Subsidy Program, Community Training Partnerships, Employment Assistance Services, Job Creation Partnerships, the Strategic Workforce Initiative and the Small Community Employment Support Program.

Through the Canada–Northwest Territories Workforce Tariff Response, the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories are delivering targeted training and employment services funded through Employment Insurance contributions by workers and employers, helping workers return to the labour market more quickly and strengthening community resilience.

The Government of Canada also invests nearly $7 million annually through the Labour Market Development Agreements and the Workforce Development Agreements in the Northwest Territories, which support training and employment services for approximately 450 people each year, including: 250 people who secure employment within about 6 months of receiving support; 230 youth (15 to 29 years old); 110 mid-career workers (35 to 54 years old); and 300 workers from the trades, including 100 apprentices.

At the national level, the agreement prepares workers to seize emerging opportunities, such as those that will be generated through national initiatives, including the Major Projects Office, Build Canada Homes, and the Defence Industrial Strategy.

As of March 2026, the Northwest Territories' unemployment rate stands at 6.2%, reflecting broader labour market impacts linked to tariffs.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Press Secretary, Government of the Northwest Territories, [email protected]