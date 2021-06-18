ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. As the country and the province begin to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, both governments know how important investments in critical infrastructure are as we build back better.

Taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities is vital to the well-being of the province – and today's announcement is a key part of this support.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced $50 million in joint funding to improve public infrastructure for residents across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador; Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity; and Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, were also in attendance.

Projects that received funding include a new armourstone wall that will restore the shoreline on Harbour Road in Witless Bay to protect the roadway, and a coolant system for the arena ice plant that will be replaced at the Bay D'Espoir Rec Plex, creating a more sustainable, reliable, and safe facility for the community.

In addition, 12 municipalities will see improvements to their drinking water systems. These upgrades include the rehabilitation and expansion of water supply mains and connections, new hydrants for improved fire safety, a new pump house building in the Town of Jackson's Cove-Langdon's Cove-Silverdale, and a new chlorination system in the Town of La Scie.

In Happy Valley-Goose Bay, the HVAC system upgrades at the College of the North Atlantic campus will offer a comfortable and clean environment for staff and students. Furthermore, funding for a Trans-Labrador Highway hard surfacing project near Happy Valley-Goose Bay will make the roadway safer for travelers. The paving work, which has already begun, will continue this summer and is two construction seasons away from completion.

Together, these investments will support 26 projects that will ensure residents continue to benefit from safe and reliable public infrastructure services for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $25 million in these projects through various funds of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $25 million, while municipalities and communities are contributing more than $2 million in total.

Quotes

"These 26 local projects will build up public infrastructure across our Province, from improved drinking water systems to safer roadways. People in this Province will benefit from improved modern and reliable infrastructure for years to come."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl

"We know that making strategic, informed, and smart investments are critical to growing our local economies across the country as we begin our recovery from the pandemic. The $25 million in federal support announced today will directly support the people in our rural communities across Newfoundland and Labrador by improving the critical infrastructure we use each and every day. Our government will continue to support projects like this across our province and around the country, because we know that when our small communities thrive - we all do."

Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"These investments improve roads in rural communities, ensure infrastructure and services can continue to operate without disruption, and create employment for tradespeople in their hometowns. We have worked with communities who identified their needs, and we have partnered with the Federal Government to ensure these concerns can be addressed. Today's funding announcement shows what can happen when three levels of government work together and we look forward to more collaboration in the future."

The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"An investment in infrastructure is an investment in our communities. By working with our federal colleagues, we are ensuring alterations and improvements are made to public buildings and infrastructure so that they can continue to operate without disruptions. All of this funding leads to employment in these communities and helps us reach our goal to finish the Trans-Labrador Highway. We look forward to seeing the highway completed next year."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Through federal-provincial cooperation, communities and residents in Labrador are benefitting from investments in infrastructure projects. We look forward to the paving work that will complete the section of highway between Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the Cartwright junction."

The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs

Related product

Backgrounder

Investing in public infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador residents

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 26 projects, including service and transportation infrastructure improvements.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $25 million in these projects through various funds of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $25 million, while the municipalities and communities are contributing more than $2 million in total.

Project Information:

Green Infrastructure Projects

Location Fund Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipals

Funding Carman-ville GIS Water and Sewer Services Phase 3 Installation of new sewer lines to 18 houses, a post office and a church. $401,232 $501,541 $203,361 Deadman's Bay GIS Deadman's Bay Water Supply Upgrades Replacement of water service line connections, the installation of a new pump and chlorination system and upgrades to the water treatment building will increase the community's access to potable water. $66,200 $82,750 $33,553 Glenburnie-Birchy Head-Shoal Brook GIS Crouchers Brook Boil Water Advisory Improvements to the existing water system to remove the longstanding boil water advisory and provide clean drinking water for 60 households, four tourist accommodations and one business. $67,942 $84,927 $16,985 Marystown SCF Marine Drive Water Laterals - Pidgeon's Road to Kelly Pond Road Removal and replacement of the water service connection for each house in this area will provide high quality water for residents. $105,787 $148,127 $63,478 Queen's Cove SCF Water System Upgrades Developing a new groundwater well and an hydrogeological assessment to ensure water is being adequately chlorinated to improve water quality for residents. $128,455 $218,410 $38,540 Riverhead GIS Installation of Septic System Installation of a new septic system in the Riverhead Culture Centre will increase the capacity to treat and manage wastewater, creating a clean and safe environment for visitors. $23,986 $29,982 $12,157 St. Joseph's GIS Boil Water Remediation Installation of a hypo chlorination water system will ensure the Boil Water Advisory is lifted and supply approximately 30 residences with clean drinking water. $10,445 $13,056 $2,611 Witless Bay GIS Shoreline Protection Harbour Road Restoration to eroded areas of the shoreline embankment along Harbour Road with new armourstone. $139,948 $174,935 $70,932

Recreation Infrastructure Projects

Location Fund Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal

Funding Gander CCRIS T'Railway Bridge Upgrade Upgrading decking and railing of T'Railway Bridge to improve safety for all trail users. $5,609 $9391 $0 St. Alban's CCRIS Bay D'Espoir Rec Plex Coolant System Replacement Replacement of coolant system for the arena ice plant which will provide a more sustainable and reliable recreational infrastructure for the community. $126,075 $126,037 $164,887

Building Improvement Projects

Location Fund Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal

Funding Lower Island Cove CVRIS Flambro Head Highways Depot Garage Flooring Improvements Improvements to garage flooring at the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure's Flambro Head Highways Depot. $24,000 $6,000 $0 Labrador City CVRIS Generator Switch Replacement at Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Building Replacing the generator switch at the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary building in Labrador City. $44,800 $11,200 $0 Badger; Baie Verte; Bishop's Falls; Clarenville; Gander; Grand Falls-Windsor; La Scie; Lewisporte; Robert's Arm; Springdale CVRIS Central Region Public and Government Building Lighting Upgrades Conversion to LED lighting to create a sustainable and comfortable environment. $320,000 $80,000 $0 Fogo Island CVRIS Fogo Island Highways Depot Electrical Upgrade Electrical upgrades at the Fogo Island Highways Depot. $32,000 $8,000 $0 Milltown-Head of Bay D'Espoir CVRIS Milltown Highways Depot Foundation Repairs and Interior Upgrades Foundation repairs and interior upgrades at the Milltown Highways Depot will increase safety for staff. $24,000 $6,000 $0 Lewisporte CVRIS Lewisporte Marine Office HVAC Improvements HVAC system improvements at the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure's Marine Office in Lewisporte will provide a safe and comfortable environment. $24,000 $6,000 $0 Happy Valley-Goose Bay CVRIS College of the North Atlantic (Happy Valley - Goose Bay Campus) HVAC System Upgrades HVAC system upgrades at the College of the North Atlantic's Happy Valley - Goose Bay campus will create a comfortable environment for staff and students. $440,000 $110,000 $0 Gander CVRIS Gander Provincial Public Building HVAC Improvements HVAC system improvements at the provincial public building will create a safe and comfortable environment. $36,000 $9,000 $0

Road Infrastructure Projects

Location Fund Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal

Funding Bishop's Falls RNIS, GTF Main Street Road Upgrade Replacement of asphalt, curbs and gutters to provide reliability and safety for residents. $151,732 $126,399 $140,065 Clarke's Beach; Corner Brook; French-man's Cove; Greens-pond RNIS Various 2020 Rural Road Rehabilitations Rehabilitating and repaving existing provincial-owned rural roads and replacement of drainage culverts to improve the quality of the road network and increase access for motorists. $4,370,000 $4,370,000 $0 Conception Bay South RNIS Street Upgrading and Paving - Anchorage Road Paving 2 kilometres of Anchorage Road to improve traffic flow and public safety. $302,339 $302,248 $395,413 Hampden GIS Armourstone Protect for Existing Bayside Outfall Constructing erosion protection for roads and sewers to avoid washouts and damage, ensuring a safe and clean environment. $106,744 $133,429 $54,102 Hant's Harbour; New Perlican RNIS Rural Road Rehabilitation on Routes 70 and 80 Rehabilitation of rural road infrastructure to improve travel and transportation for surrounding communities. $3,500,000 $3,500,000 $0 Labrador NRP Trans Labrador Highway - Route 510: Hard Surfacing of Phase III – 80 km east of Happy Valley-Goose Bay towards 160 km east of Happy Valley-Goose Bay (80 km section) Paving of the remaining 80 km gravel section of the highway will create safer roads for transportation and travel. $13,999,700 $13,999,700 $0 Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove RNIS Cadigan's Road and O'Brien Place Stream Crossing Upgrades Replacement of two larger capacity culverts to provide sustainable and safe road infrastructure for the community. $256,081 $256,004 $334,915 Torbay RNIS New Sidewalks on Torbay Road from Mahon's Road to Juniper Ridge Paving and construction of curb and gutter, drainage infrastructure and sidewalks along two sections of Torbay Road to improve pedestrian safety. $695,379 $695,170 $909,450

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $539 million towards over 738 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Emily-Jane Gillingham, Manager of Media Relations, Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-729-1758, 730-4607, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

