Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest over $230,000 to bring high-speed Internet to more than 650 households in Wabush and Labrador City

Residents of rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - No matter where they live, all Canadians need reliable and affordable high-speed Internet to access essential services, supports and opportunities. That is why the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are taking action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

Today, Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced $231,756 in combined federal and provincial funding for the Community Recreation Rebroadcasting Service Association (CRRS) to bring high-speed Internet access to 664 households in Wabush and Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. This project is expected to be completed in May 2023.



This funding is part of an existing agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. In February 2022, both governments announced a historic partnership to invest up to $136 million to connect all remaining rural, remote and Indigenous households in the province to high-speed Internet.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward making sure that

98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age—it's a necessity. We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Newfoundland and Labrador has access to reliable high-speed Internet. Today's announcement about connecting over 650 households is great news for Labradorians. Having fast, reliable Internet helps people in rural communities access essential services, use streaming services, study online or simply connect with loved ones. Our government will continue to ensure every Canadian, no matter where they live, has access to high-speed Internet by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The historic $136 million partnership between the federal and provincial government helps diversify our economy and supports the well-being of citizens. An investment in connectivity services is an investment in communities and people, and providing Newfoundlanders and Labradorians with reliable high-speed Internet access remains a priority for our government."

– The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Never have we been more aware of the need for connectivity, especially in rural and remote communities. Access to reliable high-speed Internet is no longer a luxury; it's a necessity. I am delighted that collaboration with our federal partners and a focused plan are closing the connectivity gap in communities such as Wabush, and we will ensure this work continues in other Labrador communities that need improved Internet services."

– The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation

"For too many living in Wabush, reliable Internet continues to be out of reach. Our government knows that Internet access is far from a luxury; it's an essential service that many Labradorians rely on in order to stay connected to loved ones, study for school and run their businesses. Today's announcement will help connect 664 households in Wabush to reliable high-speed Internet and brings us one step closer to our national goal of connecting 98% of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians by 2026."

– Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"As we are a community-owned not-for-profit, these types of funds are especially important and beneficial to us and our communities. It has always been our mandate to provide the best possible service experience to our members, and this funding from the Universal Broadband Fund allows us to ensure that all of our members will have access to our highest level of service."

– Robert Burton, Operations Manager, Community Recreation Rebroadcasting Service Association

Quick facts

The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to connect.

investment by the Government of designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to connect. Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. In February 2022 , a Canada - Newfoundland and Labrador broadband partnership was announced. This agreement represents a plan to connect all remaining rural households in Newfoundland and Labrador to high-speed Internet through a total investment of up to $136 million , co-funded by both levels of government.

, a - and broadband partnership was announced. This agreement represents a plan to connect all remaining rural households in and to high-speed Internet through a total investment of up to , co-funded by both levels of government. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $145 million in connectivity projects in Newfoundland and Labrador and has helped connect over 78,940 homes.

Associated links

Stay connected

