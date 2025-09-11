The Government of Canada is allocating more than $133 million to New Brunswick to help the province offer French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of Canadian identity. They make us unique, unite us and enrich our culture and economy from coast to coast to coast. Promoting and protecting them starts with education. Supporting minority-language education and second official-language instruction is essential for the Acadian community, as it strengthens its linguistic and cultural vitality, promotes bilingualism and ensures the sustainability of French in New Brunswick.

On Official Languages Day, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, is reaffirming the Government of Canada's commitment to Canada's Acadian and Francophone communities by announcing the signing of the Canada-New Brunswick Agreement on French First-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction, from 2024-25 to 2027-28.

The bilateral agreement stems from the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories 2024-2025 to 2027-2028.

Under the Canada-New Brunswick Agreement, an investment of more than $133 million has been made in the New Brunswick community. This funding will help the province offer quality French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level. An investment by the Government of New Brunswick is also planned to support the aims of the Agreement.

Bilateral agreements on minority language education and second official language instruction have been in place with the Government of New Brunswick for more than 50 years. They support the province in delivering activities aimed at teaching French in a minority situation and learning a second official language.

"Bilingualism is at the heart of Canadian identity and a great source of pride from coast to coast to coast, which makes me especially delighted to announce that our government has reached an important agreement with New Brunswick to promote bilingualism in the province's schools and post-secondary institutions. The cooperation between our two governments is important to support French learning and strengthen linguistic, cultural and economic vitality."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"New Brunswick is proud of its heritage of two official languages and two distinct education sectors. This agreement allows us to continue strengthening minority-language education and the teaching of French as a second language, from early childhood through high school graduation. This investment will help provide learners across the province with more opportunities to learn, thrive, and celebrate the richness of the Francophone language and culture."

—The Honourable Claire Johnson, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, Government of New Brunswick

"The Government of New Brunswick is committed to investing in the priorities of the province's people, and education is a priority sector. By investing in education, we are laying the foundation for a better future throughout New Brunswick and we are proud of this cooperation between our two levels of government. Living, studying and working in the language of one's choice helps strengthen the vitality and sustainability of bilingualism in New Brunswick. Through this agreement, our post-secondary education institutions are succeeding in playing an essential role by giving our student population the linguistic knowledge and skills needed to make a smooth transition into New Brunswick's labour market."

—The Honourable Jean-Claude D'Amours, Acting Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, Government of New Brunswick

In Canada, enrolment in French-language minority schools increased by 21.5 percent from 2005–06 to 2020–21 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

Demand for French immersion programs is rising in Canada. The number of students enrolled in these programs at elementary and secondary levels rose to 484,377 in 2020–21, up 64 percent from 295,197 in 2005–06 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

The Government of Canada's contribution to the Government of New Brunswick is $133,551,208 over four years for minority–language education and second official–language instruction.

On February 17, 2025, the Government of Canada announced the signing of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. This protocol calls for an investment of more than $1.4 billion over four years. It establishes the principles of cooperation between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments. Canadian Heritage is now concluding bilateral agreements with provincial and territorial governments, stemming from this protocol.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the current and future situation of official language minority communities in Canada (French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec). The Action Plan calls for investments of more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest investment ever made by a government in official languages.

