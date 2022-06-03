Substantial support for Acadian and Francophone communities: The governments of Canada and New Brunswick announce significant funding for the Université de Moncton.

MONCTON, NB, June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that all Canadians can learn in the official language of their choice. The education system, from preschool to post-secondary, plays an essential role. Supporting and encouraging education in a minority language and learning the second official language is a government priority, as this unites us and helps build a more bilingual Canada.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced more than $27.8 million in financial support for three projects at the Université de Moncton. This funding is in partnership with the Government of New Brunswick. The minister was accompanied by the Honourable Daniel Allain, New Brunswick Minister of Local Governments and Local Governance Reform, on behalf of the Honourable Trevor Holder, New Brunswick Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, and Dr. Denis Prud'homme, President and Vice-Chancellor of the Université de Moncton.

Stabilization and capacity building at the Université de Moncton

The majority of the funding announced today— $18.5 million over three years from the Government of Canada and $5.5 million over three years from the Government of New Brunswick—is for a project that will allow the Université de Moncton to maintain and expand its priority program offerings, including online courses, in addition to acquiring the materials and equipment needed to deliver the courses. The project also aims to support continuing education for professors and updates to teaching materials. Lastly, this project will provide new $2,000 scholarships for more than 1,000 students over three years and will support advertising and promotional efforts to recruit students.

Renovations and refurbishment of facilities to access learning and support services at the Université de Moncton's three campuses

The governments of Canada and New Brunswick are each investing more than $812,000 in new isolated and soundproof study and examination rooms as well as common areas, which will meet the growing accommodation needs of students at the Université de Moncton. The university will renovate spaces to better meet the needs of students. The university will acquire critical equipment and furniture for various spaces on all three campuses.

Renovations of the technology services facilities and computer equipment upgrades at the Université de Moncton

Finally, the Université de Moncton will receive more than $1.1 million over two years from the Government of Canada and $1.1 million over one year from the Government of New Brunswick to replace and modernize computer equipment in laboratories and classrooms at the Moncton, Edmundston and Shippagan campuses. This will allow for new technologies and strengthen the network and cybersecurity infrastructure connecting the three campuses. The project will also renovate technology services facilities in the Pavillon Jeanne-de-Valois at the Moncton campus.

These projects are funded under the Canada-New Brunswick Agreement on French-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction from 2019-2020 to 2022-2023.

Quotes

"As a proud Acadian and graduate of the Université de Moncton, I am very pleased to be at my alma mater to mark a great day for this premier institution in our community. Support for these three projects will enhance the teaching capacity and quality of education at the Université de Moncton and promote student success for decades to come. This major investment will allow students and the community to benefit from a modernized university, in addition to promoting our Francophone and Acadian culture."

– The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"L'Université de Moncton plays a critical role of ensuring New Brunswick's post-secondary students are able to study in the language of their choice. As the only official bilingual province in Canada, we recognize the importance of ensuring communities that speak both official languages can thrive. That's why we are proud to partner with the federal government on this bilateral agreement, which enables l'Université de Moncton to access important funds to enhance the delivery of its programs and services."

– Trevor Holder, New Brunswick Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour

"The funding announced today aims to enrich the student experience by providing quality education and services. Part of this support will allow us to update our technological infrastructure, which will improve training, promote collaboration and ensure our programs in the university and post-secondary institutions in minority communities in Canada are complementary. In addition, by funding priority programs, we can train a qualified professional workforce in sectors that are key to the development and vitality of New Brunswick's Acadian and Francophone communities."

– Dr. Denis Prud'homme, President and Vice-Chancellor of the Université de Moncton

Quick Facts

The Université de Moncton is Canada's largest French-language university outside Quebec .

is largest French-language university outside . The Université de Moncton is a post-secondary institution with three exclusively French-language campuses in Moncton , Edmundston and Shippagan . It is recognized for its excellence in teaching and research as well as its significant contribution to the development of Acadian and Francophone society.

is a post-secondary institution with three exclusively French-language campuses in , and . It is recognized for its excellence in teaching and research as well as its significant contribution to the development of Acadian and Francophone society. Budget 2021 included an investment of $121 million over three years (2021-2022 to 2023-2024) to support high quality post-secondary education in a minority language. These new investments will be made primarily through existing intergovernmental collaboration mechanisms to help provinces and territories meet the pressing needs to help stabilize the minority-language post-secondary education sector.

This funding is provided through the Official Languages Support Programs, whose main objective is to enhance the vitality of English- and French-speaking minority communities and promote the English and French languages in Canadian society.

On March 1, 2022, the Government of Canada introduced an improved bill toward a substantive equality of official languages in Canada , which aims to adapt the Official Languages Act to a changing society. Among other things, this bill also aims to remedy the decline of French in Canada , clarify and strengthen the section of the Official Languages Act concerning the promotion of official languages and support official language minority communities.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Marianne Blondin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]