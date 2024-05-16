Governments of Canada and Manitoba Strengthen Ability to Prepare for and Respond to Wildfires

WINNIPEG, MB, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Wildfires are increasing in frequency and in severity across Canada because of climate change, impacting our health, economies, communities and wildlife. As another difficult wildfire season is underway, the Governments of Canada and Manitoba will support Canadians and Manitobans threatened by wildfires while strengthening our ability to adapt to a changing climate.

Today, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, was joined by the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, to make an announcement with the Honourable Jamie Moses, Manitoba Minister of Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources, to jointly invest $38.4 million over four years under the Government of Canada's Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program – Equipment Fund (FMWCC) to support Manitoba's efforts to purchase wildland firefighting equipment to enhance provincial readiness and capacity to prepare for and respond to wildland fires.

Funding announced today will help Manitoba purchase and upgrade firefighting equipment to increase wildland fire preparedness and response efforts, improve safety for communities and firefighters alike, and strengthen capacities and capabilities for resource exchange across Canada. In addition, the funding will support the purchase of additional training equipment and materials to improve training and increase the number of skilled wildland firefighters and other staff.

Keeping Canadians safe and healthy is the government's top priority. Working together with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and international allies, the federal government continues to address and support the fight against wildfires while combatting the effects of climate change while ensuring public safety and protecting homes, livelihoods and lives.

Quotes

"After experiencing the most destructive forest fire season in our nation's history in 2023, Canadians across the country are witnessing another spring of intense, early wildfires. The federal government is urgently working to respond to these fires by providing provinces, territories and partners with the support they need to meet the needs of Canadians where and when wildfires occur. Today's announcement with the Government of Manitoba underscores our commitment to continue working with provinces and territories to bolster the procurement of life-saving equipment and personnel through the FMWCC. Through tangible and fast-flowing funding, the Government of Canada is helping firefighters respond to the current wildfire season and prepare for a future where the impact of climate change on the severity of wildfires is increasingly obvious."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"As we face another intense wildfire season, it's crucial that firefighters have the equipment and training they need to respond safely, quickly and effectively. This funding will help purchase critical equipment, upgrade existing resources and enhance training for firefighters, ensuring we're better equipped to protect communities and respond to the increasing threat of wildfires."

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan

President of the King's Privy Council for Canada

Minister of Emergency Preparedness

Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"As we continue to see an increase in the severity of wildfires across the Prairies and North, protecting the health and safety of impacted communities is our government's top priority. Today's announcement with Manitoba will deliver necessary resources to mitigate the impacts of wildfires across the province while strengthening partnerships with provinces, territories and Indigenous communities to deliver solutions that will help keep communities safe."

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

"Ensuring the proper resources are available to our Wildfire Service is critical, as we can see right now in Manitoba. This investment will strengthen our ability to respond to these natural disasters that are increasingly more common. Our government will always prioritize the safety of Manitobans, and we are pleased to see this timely support from the federal government that will bolster our ability to fight these wildfires."

The Honourable Jamie Moses

Manitoba Minister of Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Both Canada and Manitoba are proving $19.2 million through a contribution agreement under the FMWCC – Equipment Fund.

and are proving through a contribution agreement under the FMWCC – Equipment Fund. The FMWCC was launched in 2022 to support provinces and territories in strengthening fire management capacities and capabilities across the country by facilitating the purchase of wildland firefighting equipment, such as fire crew trucks and personal protective equipment, to increase capacity to respond to wildland fires.

The Government of Canada is working with communities and organizations affected by wildfires to better understand the unique role the federal government plays in serving these communities; to offer nationally recognized equipment to support all firefighters to be better equipped to respond to wildland fires; and to support a more sustainable approach to training, employment and all hazards management in Indigenous communities and beyond.

is working with communities and organizations affected by wildfires to better understand the unique role the federal government plays in serving these communities; to offer nationally recognized equipment to support all firefighters to be better equipped to respond to wildland fires; and to support a more sustainable approach to training, employment and all hazards management in Indigenous communities and beyond. Under NRCan's FMWCC – Equipment Fund, provinces and territories can cost-share investments with the Government of Canada for equipment, such as vehicles, mobile units, avionics upgrades (parts), hoses, pumps, enhanced communications equipment, the repair of aging equipment and training.

