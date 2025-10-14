The Government of Canada is providing more than $72 million to Manitoba to help provide French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of Canadian identity. They make us unique, unite us, and enrich our culture and economy from coast to coast to coast. Promoting and protecting them starts with education. Supporting minority-language education and second-language instruction is essential for Manitobans, as it strengthens their linguistic and cultural vitality, promotes bilingualism, and ensures the sustainability of French in Manitoba.

Today, Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament (St. Boniface–St. Vital), reiterated the Government of Canada's commitment to Francophone communities by announcing the signing of the Canada–Manitoba Agreement on Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024–25 to 2027–28. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This bilateral agreement stems from the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories – 2024–2025 to 2027–2028.

Under the Canada–Manitoba Agreement, an investment of more than $72 million has been made in Manitoba. This funding will help the province offer quality French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level. An investment by the Government of Manitoba is also planned to support the aims of the Agreement.

Bilateral agreements on minority-language education and second-language instruction have been in place with the Government of Manitoba for more than 50 years. They support the province in delivering activities aimed at teaching French in a minority situation and learning a second official language.

Quotes

"Bilingualism is at the heart of Canadian identity and a great source of pride from coast to coast to coast. It makes me especially delighted to announce that our government has reached an important agreement with Manitoba to promote bilingualism in the province's schools and post-secondary institutions. The cooperation between our two governments is important to support French learning and to strengthen linguistic, cultural and economic vitality."

--The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Manitoba is proud of its history and bilingual identity, which are based on its two official languages and the vitality of its two education sectors. Today's announcement of the signing of this agreement allows us to continue to support minority-language education, as well as French as a second language instruction, from early childhood through high school graduation. This support provides Manitobans with more opportunities to thrive and bring to life the richness of our two languages and cultures."

--Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament (St. Boniface–St. Vital)

"This funding is essential for our Manitoba students who discover the richness of the French language from their earliest school years. By offering quality education in French as a second language programs, we provide our children with the tools to develop a strong bilingual identity. These early foundations will enable them not only to continue their educational journey in French, but also to proudly carry forward the linguistic heritage that has defined our province since its beginnings."

--Tracy Schmidt, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning, Government of Manitoba

"This investment in French education recognizes that bilingualism is an integral part of Manitoba's DNA, a vison first set by Louis Riel and our province's first government. By ensuring access to post-secondary programs in French, we will enable students to strengthen their cultural identity while preparing to become active bilingual citizens in their professional and personal lives."

--Renée Cable, Minister of Advanced Education and Training, Government of Manitoba

Quick Facts

In Canada, enrolment in French-language minority schools increased by 21.5 percent from 2005–06 to 2020–21 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

Demand for French immersion programs is rising in Canada. The number of students enrolled in these programs at elementary and secondary levels rose to 484,377 in 2020–21, up 64 percent from 295,197 in 2005–06 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

The Government of Canada's total financial contribution to the Government of Manitoba is $72,539,009 over four years for French minority–language education and French second-language instruction.

On February 17, 2025, the Government of Canada announced the signing of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. This protocol calls for an investment of more than $1.4 billion over four years. It establishes the principles of cooperation between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the current reality and future of official-language minority communities in Canada. This includes French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec. The Action Plan calls for investments of more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest investment ever made by a government in official languages.

