Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Honourable David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing in British Columbia, Malcolm Brody, Mayor of the City of Richmond, and Michelle Sing, Interim CEO, YWCA Metro Vancouver, announced the grand opening of a 27-unit affordable rental housing project for low-income individuals and families in Richmond. The Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the Government of British Columbia, through BC Housing, is jointly contributing $2.7 million in BC Priorities Housing Initiative bilateral agreement grants.

Located in the heart of Richmond Centre, the Moiz and Nadia Place project consists of a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes in the four-tower development. Monthly rents are below market rate, ranging from $860 for a studio up to $1,569 for a three-bedroom unit. Residents will have access to the tower's many amenities, including a community kitchen, meeting rooms, workstations, children's play areas, pool, and 24 designated parking spots.

The homes are owned and operated by the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA), which fundraised $3.3 million through an ambitious capital campaign for the purchase of the homes from Keltic Development.

The units were made possible through the City of Richmond's Low-End Market Rental program, which creates affordable housing within multi-family developments throughout the city.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is working hard to create more housing for Canadians in all corners of the country. The YWCA's Moiz and Nadia Place in Richmond represents an important step forward in making sure that we have safe, appropriate, and affordable housing necessary for healthy and sustainable communities. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"As a member of this community, I've watched the neighbourhood grow and attract families and people from all walks of life. Creating safe and affordable housing is the cornerstone of building vibrant communities. The Moiz and Nadia Place project is already making a big impact here, with individuals and families set to call this high quality, safe, and affordable building 'home' very soon. Congratulations to all involved for making this project a reality." – Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament, Richmond Centre

"These new homes will give women and children the security and peace of mind that comes with having a safe, affordable place to call home. Working with all levels of government, the private sector and dedicated non-profits like YWCA Metro Vancouver, we are building the homes that people need in communities across B.C."– The Honourable David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing for British Columbia

"This project is an example of how our government is working in partnership to address the need for affordable rental homes in Richmond, and throughout the province. These homes will have a major impact on the lives of the women and children that will live here." – Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre

"Increasing the supply of housing remains a priority for the City of Richmond, and Council continues to make significant progress in creating new rental housing units across Richmond. These 27 units in Paramount are just a few of the almost 1,220 rental units approved in recent years as we continue to work in partnership with BC Housing and other stakeholders to provide more affordable rental housing options in our community." – Malcolm Brodie, Mayor, City of Richmond

"We are so excited to be able to offer 27 new homes to single women, moms and their children in the heart of Richmond. Affordable housing is fundamental to women's safety and economic security. This development wouldn't have been possible without the support of the federal and provincial governments, the City of Richmond, and of course, Keltic Development, as well as our lead donor, Moiz and Nadia Lalani. We are extremely grateful for their vision and support to create our newest housing community and our first in Richmond." – Michelle Sing, Interim CEO, YWCA Metro Vancouver

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. As of August 2021 , the NHS has built over 68,700 new units of housing, repaired and renewed over 90,400 homes.

, the NHS has built over 68,700 new units of housing, repaired and renewed over 90,400 homes. To help Canadians find affordable housing, Federal Budget 2021 provides an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

