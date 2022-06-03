Today, the federal government and the government of Alberta, through the joint Canada-Alberta Bilateral Housing Agreement , announced that they will each provide $9.9 million towards building the Spirit River Lodge. The new development will replace the former Pleasantview Lodge, increasing its capacity to 92 rental units. This will include 40 units that will serve as lodge spaces and 52 units designated as supportive living spaces to help seniors age in place as their care needs change.

The project is funded through a $19.8 million partnership between the federal and provincial governments, as well as The Grande Spirit Foundation.

It is estimated the project will create 175 new jobs during the planning design and construction of the facility, with more permanent jobs created once the facility is completed.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to this investment, 92 seniors in Spirit River will soon have new, safe and supportive housing that they can proudly call their own, where they can age comfortably and with dignity. Across the country, we are working to find solutions to help support our most vulnerable. This is our National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"To meet our government's goal of providing every Canadian a place to call their home, we need to prioritize those who find themselves at a disadvantage, including seniors. Today's investment will make a difference by building a more sustainable future for seniors in Sprit River. These new homes, designed for independent senior living, is wonderful news for this community." – The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"I am so pleased Spirit River seniors will soon have access to these wonderful affordable supportive living and lodge spaces in the community they love. This project is a perfect example of what we are working to achieve under our 10-year affordable housing strategy, Stronger Foundations. Strategic investments in projects like these are helping us meet the diverse housing needs of Albertans, now and in the future." – Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Alberta's government is committed to investing in strategic projects such as this one in Spirit River that ensures access to services for seniors where they live. As valued members of our communities, it's important to prioritize projects that provides high-quality, long-term care and also allows them to age in place." – Jason Copping, Minister of Health

"We are very excited to see construction on this project started. Our community had been identified in recent years with a high need for seniors housing that combines supportive living along with lodge housing. We are very pleased that the needs of our seniors were recognized and we look forward to our seniors aging in the comfort of their home community." – Tammy Yaremko, Mayor, Town of Spirit River

"I'm sure I speak for all of our communities when I say that we are all very excited about having this new facility in the Central Peace. This new facility will not only replace the 60-year-old Pleasant View Lodge, but it will also provide a higher level of continuing care, including dementia care, to the citizens of the Central Peace and the surrounding area.This ground-breaking event represents a much-needed increase in the level of care we provide to our seniors on top of the existing health services already available." – Alvin Huber, Reeve, Saddle Hills County

"A project of this magnitude has many milestones built in to measure the progress toward the ultimate goal. The goal, an Age in Place Campus of Care. New and improved housing combined with higher level health care services all in one facility enables residents to reside in their home community. Couples no longer separated. Families no longer required to split times to travel away. This ceremonial groundbreaking with golden shovels, brings the excitement and anticipation to a much higher level. The Grande Spirit Foundation owes a debt of gratitude to everyone who played a role in the process that has brought us thus far." – Judy Koktilo-Bekkerus, Chairperson, Grande Spirit Foundation

Quick facts:

The total development cost of the Spirit River project is estimated at $24.8 million :

: Alberta Social Housing Corporation - $9.9 million



Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation – $9.9 million



Alberta Health – $4.2 million



G5 Municipalities (land) – $833,000

The Canada-Alberta Bilateral Housing Agreement will invest $678 million to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support Alberta's priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability.

will invest to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability. The Canada – Alberta Housing Benefit will also invest $444 million in targeted support to meet the significant housing needs of around 35,500 Albertans with low income between 2019 – 20 and 2027 – 28.

will also invest in targeted support to meet the significant housing needs of around 35,500 Albertans with low income between 2019 – 20 and 2027 – 28. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

(NHS) is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

The Alberta ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The ministry works with seniors, their families and caregivers, Albertans who require housing supports and communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found here.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister for Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]