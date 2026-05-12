EDMONTON, AB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - As the global trade landscape shifts, Alberta and Canada are focused on what can be controlled: building a stronger, more resilient economy. This calls for decisive action from governments at all levels to protect jobs, strengthen local economies and ensure workers are equipped to seize emerging opportunities.

Workers in sectors facing global tariff pressures will receive support to help them adapt, retrain and seize new opportunities as a result of a partnership agreement announced today by the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario), and the Honourable Joseph Schow, Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration.

Specifically, $68.5 million over three years will be invested through the new Canada–Alberta Workforce Tariff Response to support workers and employers in the steel and softwood lumber sectors, as well as other directly and indirectly tariff-affected sectors. This new funding will help more than 7,800 workers in Alberta build new skills and transition into the in-demand jobs being created by Alberta's strong economic growth and significant major project demand.

Skills training and employment services will be delivered through Alberta's network of employment and training service providers, coordinating directly with impacted employers and sector partners to ensure timely, local and personalized support for workers who may benefit from retraining or employment assistance as they transition into new opportunities, including:

unemployed workers seeking to gain new skills for in-demand jobs;

workers whose employers are participating in Work-Sharing agreements, so that they may upskill or retrain as these industries adapt; and

employed workers seeking new skills to improve their resiliency within companies directly affected by tariffs and global market shifts or their supply chains, or within communities that rely heavily on those companies, such as single-industry communities.

Implementation of the partnership agreement will leverage Alberta's full suite of existing workforce programs alongside new and enhanced supports, and will benefit from the input of labour and business representatives. Coordinating directly with impacted businesses to protect jobs and strengthening data‑sharing will give tariff‑affected workers and those in Work‑Sharing agreements opportunities to upskill and retrain.

This approach reflects Alberta and Canada's shared commitment to supporting workers through economic transition, while building a strong, confident workforce equipped to navigate global uncertainty and keep industries competitive on the world stage.

Quotes

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind.Through the Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continue building strong communities, and ensure Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Alberta has the workers, energy, resources, and ambition Canada needs to build a stronger, more independent economy. As tariffs put pressure on families and employers, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: building more here at home, strengthening domestic capacity, and helping workers get the skills they need to compete and win. Through the Canada–Alberta Labour Market Development Agreement, we are helping tariff-affected workers stay connected to good jobs and take part in building Canada strong."

– The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Global tariffs create real uncertainty for families and businesses here in Alberta. Through this partnership, we are giving our workers the tools they need to stay competitive and resilient. We're not just responding to challenges--we're investing in the people who keep our local economy moving."

– Matt Jeneroux, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Riverbend, Alberta

"In a changing global economy, our focus is on what we can control - making sure Albertans have the skills, support and opportunities to succeed. These investments will help workers connect quickly to training and in-demand jobs and ensure Alberta's workforce remains strong, adaptable and competitive."

– Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration

Quick facts

Through the Canada–Alberta Workforce Tariff Response, the governments of Canada and Alberta are delivering targeted training and employment services funded through Employment Insurance contributions by workers and employers, helping workers return to the labour market more quickly and strengthening community resilience.

The Government of Canada also invests nearly $254 million annually through the Labour Market Development Agreements and the Workforce Development Agreements in Alberta, which support training and employment services for approximately 66,000 people each year, including: 18,000 people who secure employment within about six months of receiving support; 32,000 youth (15 to 29 years old); 20,000 mid-career workers (35 to 54 years old); and 30,000 workers from the trades, including 18,000 apprentices.

Alberta's economy has remained resilient through the current trade environment, continuing to lead the country in job creation, investment and gross domestic product growth. The province is well positioned to deliver on national priorities including major projects, Build Canada Homes and the Defence Industrial Strategy, making investment in Alberta's workforce today a strategic advantage for the province and the country.

As of April 2026, Alberta's unemployment rate stands at 7%.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Hunter Baril, Press Secretary, Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration, Government of Alberta, [email protected], 780-619-5774