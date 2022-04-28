OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The AgriStability enrollment deadline for the 2022 program year has been extended from April 30 to June 30, 2022. This extension allows farmers more time to sign up and take advantage of the support available under the program.

This step, agreed to by federal, provincial, and territorial governments, will enable the program to help more farmers manage the impact of challenges facing many farm operations, such as production loss, disease outbreak, increased costs and changing market conditions. Farmers experiencing losses are encouraged to apply for interim payments under AgriStability for more rapid support.

In these uncertain times, this extension gives producers additional time to consider their risk management needs. Producers have access to a comprehensive suite of Business Risk Management (BRM) programs, including AgriStability, to help manage significant risks that threaten the viability of their farms and are beyond their capacity to manage. BRM programs are often the first line of support for producers facing disasters. Farmers are encouraged to make use of these programs to protect their farming operation and contribute to a more resilient Canadian agriculture sector.

AgriStability is a margin based program designed to help producers manage large income declines. For more information, please visit the AgriStability website.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Contacts: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected], Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada