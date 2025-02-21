SUMMERSIDE, PE, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Prince Edward Island is taking bold steps to become Canada's first net-zero province. The Canada-Prince Edward Island Regional Energy and Resource Table (Regional Table), a federal-provincial collaboration launched in 2022, supports this ambitious goal. The Regional Table works through government collaboration with Indigenous Partners and input from regional stakeholders.

Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Gilles Arsenault, PEI's Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, announced the next step in advancing clean energy and resource priorities for Islanders with the release of The Prince Edward Island Regional Energy and Resource Table Framework for Collaboration on the Path to Net Zero (Collaboration Framework).

The Collaboration Framework outlines actionable opportunities to reduce pollution through cost-effective solutions. These initiatives strengthen Prince Edward Island's position as a leader in the clean energy economy by focusing on three key areas:

Clean Electricity and Energy Storage – Scaling up renewable energy production and storage to meet the province's growing demand for clean energy. Clean Fuels – Accelerating the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources to affordably power homes, businesses and industries. Clean Technology Innovation – Expanding innovation in technologies that support the transition to a liveable future for everyone.

Working together will help address the need, and the opportunity, for Canada to innovatively strengthen energy security and affordability for Canadians, its like-minded international allies and our partners.

Today's announcement is supported by an additional $2.7 million in federal investments for clean energy and energy efficiency projects in the province including:

$1.8 million for the Na'ku'set Park Capacity Building Project;

for the Na'ku'set Park Capacity Building Project; $300,000 for the Maritime Electric Mainland Transmission Connection Study;

for the Maritime Electric Mainland Transmission Connection Study; $307,000 for the Holland College Energy Management Project; and

for the Holland College Energy Management Project; and $285,000 for PEI's Home Energy Labelling Project.

These new projects are in addition to recent federal investments in PEI's energy priorities, including funding for more ambitious building standards through the Codes Acceleration Fund, and new funding up to $19 million for Maritime Electric Company's Sustainable Electrification initiative.

As PEI moves toward its ambitious net-zero targets, the Collaboration Framework highlights the importance of fair and collaborative approaches to climate action. By aligning efforts across sectors and with First Nations partners, the province aims to build a greener and more prosperous future for all Islanders.

Quotes

"The Regional Energy and Resource Tables are a novel approach to collaboration that allows us to seize the enormous economic opportunities associated with building a low-carbon economy. Launching this Collaboration Framework under the Regional Tables initiative with the Government of Prince Edward Island and First Nations partners is a crucial step toward PEI's goal of becoming Canada's first net-zero province. I look forward to working together to make this goal a reality, including through federal funding for Islanders' energy priorities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"In the fight against climate change, it only makes sense to play to our strengths. With renewable energy sources like strong winds and agriculture-based biomass, Prince Edward Island has an important part to play in building a net-zero economy and a sustainable future for our region — all while creating good, well-paying jobs."

Bobby Morrissey

Member of Parliament for Egmont

"By aligning resources and timelines and better coordinating regulatory and permitting processes, we can turn Prince Edward Island's strengths and unique mix of natural resources into a comparative advantage for the global, low-carbon economy. We have unique circumstances in the Atlantic region, and we need to move forward on battery storage, clean fuels, electrification and other innovative ideas and technologies we can implement on the path to net zero."

The Honourable Gilles Arsenault

PEI's Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

"Today's announcement demonstrates how Indigenous-led solutions are key to achieving provincial, regional and national climate action goals. Lennox Island's Na'ku'set Capacity Building Project will not only contribute to cleaner energy in the province, it will also encourage innovation, provide economic opportunities and create jobs for our community."

Darlene Bernard

Chief, Lennox Island First Nation

"As we work toward a cleaner future, Abegweit First Nation is proud to play a key role in PEI's transition to net zero. This collaboration places Indigenous leadership at the forefront, driving economic growth while preserving our land for future generations."

Roderick Gould

Chief, Abegweit First Nation

"We are proud to partner with Lennox Island First Nation on our common goal of bringing affordable, reliable, on-Island renewable energy to customers on Prince Edward Island. The funding will provide important Indigenous capacity-building opportunities for Lennox Island, and the increased renewable energy generating capacity will help support electrification on PEI for our customers."

Jason Roberts

President and CEO, Maritime Electric

"Environmental responsibility and environmental leadership are key pillars of the Holland College strategic plan. The funds provided by Natural Resources Canada through The Collaboration Framework are being used to develop an energy management system (EMS) for 13 of our facilities across the province. This investment aligns with our commitment to reduce carbon emissions and operational costs by optimizing energy use."

Alexander "Sandy" MacDonald

President, Holland College

Quick Facts

Regional Tables are underway in 10 provinces and territories: British Columbia , Manitoba , Ontario and the four Atlantic provinces ( New Brunswick , Nova Scotia , Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador ) as well as the Northwest Territories , Nunavut and Yukon . Alternate collaboration tables have also been established with Alberta and Quebec .

, , and the four Atlantic provinces ( , , and and ) as well as the , and . Alternate collaboration tables have also been established with and . At the federal level, the Regional Tables are led by Natural Resources Canada and involve multiple federal institutions, including Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada; the Regional Development Agencies; and the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The Government of Canada is actively investing in provincial and territorial energy priorities, including through the $35-billion Canada Infrastructure Bank, the $1.5-billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund and the $4.5-billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program.

is actively investing in provincial and territorial energy priorities, including through the Canada Infrastructure Bank, the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund and the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program. On July 18, 2023 , federal ministers and Atlantic premiers agreed to renew the Atlantic Growth Strategy to harness the unique energy opportunities of the region such as critical minerals, hydroelectricity, onshore wind, offshore wind and small modular reactors.

