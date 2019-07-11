Government of Quebec Now Covers a More Effective Emergency Contraceptive Pill

ella® (ulipristal acetate) now reimbursed in Quebec

TORONTO, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Allergan Inc., announced today that ella®, a highly effective emergency oral contraceptive, is now covered by the Régie de L'assurance Maladie du Québec (RAMQ). ella® is reimbursed and available at pharmacies across the province, for the prevention of pregnancy when taken within five days (120 hours) of unprotected intercourse or a known or suspected contraceptive failure.1

ella® dispels the notion of the morning after pill. It can be given up to 5 days after intercourse2 and it is two times more effective than other oral options in the market when taken within the first 24 hours.2/3

"Today's RAMQ announcement is a great development for women in our province," says Dr. Fabien Simard, outgoing President of the Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Quebec (AOGQ). "Now all Quebec women seeking emergency contraception have a wide and effective range of therapeutic options available to them."

























1 ella™ (ulipristal acetate) Product Monograph. Allergan, 2018.

2 Glasier et al. Lancet. 2010. Feb 13;375 (9714 ):555-62.

3 SOGC. J Obstet. Gynaecol Can. 2015 Oct; 37 (10 Suppl) S5-S11.

Canadian women spend a significant portion of their lives at risk of an unintended pregnancy.3 Emergency contraceptive pills are used by women to prevent pregnancy after intercourse but before implantation.

"It's important for women to be aware of treatments best suited for their individual needs," says Ema Ferreira, Pharmacist, CHU Ste-Justine, Vice Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Montreal. "Having greater access is a positive step forward for women's health in Quebec."

ella® Facts

ella ® (ulipristal acetate 30 mg) for emergency contraception is more effective than levonorgestrel emergency contraception. 2/3

(ulipristal acetate 30 mg) for emergency contraception is more effective than levonorgestrel emergency contraception. ella ® can be taken up to 5 days after unprotected intercourse. 2/3

can be taken up to 5 days after unprotected intercourse. ella ® is also effective for patients with a higher body mass index(BMI)*. 4

is also effective for patients with a higher body mass index(BMI)*. ella® is a simple, one-pill dose.1

*Note: Not evaluated in women with BMI over 35 kg/m2.

"We applaud the Government of Quebec's decision to support women's reproductive rights," says Peter Dale, Chief, Women's Health Department at Allergan Inc. "For women who are looking for options to reduce their risk of pregnancy after unprotected intercourse, ella® is more effective and as of today, more widely accessible."

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical leader. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Allergan's success is powered by our global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

























1 ella™ (ulipristal acetate) Product Monograph. Allergan, 2018.

2 Glasier et al. Lancet. 2010. Feb 13;375 (9714):555-62.

3 SOGC. J Obstet. Gynaecol Can. 2015 Oct; 37 (10 Suppl) S5-S11.

4 Glasier et al. Contraception, 2011 Feb 11; 84:363-367.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS®, on our financial results; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Allergan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Allergan

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Jennifer Gordon, Head of Communications, Allergan Inc., T. 905 + 940 7003; Caroline De Silva, Argyle Public Relationships, cdesilva@argylepr.com, T. 416 + 968-7311 ext.231