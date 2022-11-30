Canada looks to expand collaboration between Canadian and European research and innovation partners

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

To build on an already strong science, technology and innovation community, Canada needs an open and collaborative research environment with international partnerships. That's why Canada has always been committed to working with like-minded partners to bring its research and innovation ecosystem to the next level.

Today, the Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, alongside Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, announced that Canada will be entering into formal negotiations for closer collaboration under Horizon Europe, the world's largest science, research and innovation collaboration program. Horizon Europe is the European Commission's latest research and innovation framework program, running from 2021 to 2027 with a focus on evidence-based solutions to global challenges.

Association with Horizon Europe would mean new opportunities for international collaborations for a broad range of Canadian academics and research and innovation players.

The European Commission approached Canada with an offer of associate membership, recognizing its strength as a liberal democracy with a strong science base. This membership would grant fuller access to the program as well as leadership opportunities to Canadian participants, and allow for Canada to take part in the decision-making processes of the program.

Negotiations between Canada and the European Commission are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Quotes

"Our government has always understood the social and economic benefits of research and innovation. By seeking closer collaboration under Horizon Europe, Canada will play a bigger part on the international stage, showcasing our national strengths in science, research and innovation, and will be able to do even more to address global challenges. It is crucial to build on our partnerships with like-minded countries to deliver the greatest impact and make Canadian researchers, innovation players and businesses shine internationally."

– The Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"With today's announcement, we pave the way for the next stage of Horizon Europe as a globally leading cutting-edge research and innovation programme. The association of not just countries in the EU's neighbourhood, but also like-minded scientific powerhouses like Canada will be excellent news for researchers on both sides. I would like to thank Minister Champagne for his visit today and commitment, and hope for a swift conclusion of negotiations."

– Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age

Quick facts

Horizon Europe is the European Commission's ninth research and innovation framework program, running from 2021 to 2027 with an overall budget of €95.5 billion (approximately Can$130 billion).

is the European Commission's ninth research and innovation framework program, running from 2021 to 2027 with an overall budget of €95.5 billion (approximately Can$130 billion). Canadian researchers can currently participate in Horizon Europe programming through the New Frontiers in Research Fund's Horizon Global Platform.

Canada already funds much of Canadian participation in Pillar I programming through Mitacs (on research scholarships and research mobility) and has existing agreements with all of Europe's major research infrastructures.

already funds much of Canadian participation in Pillar I programming through Mitacs (on research scholarships and research mobility) and has existing agreements with all of major research infrastructures. Through the upcoming negotiations, Canada will be seeking closer collaboration under Horizon Europe's Pillar II, which focuses on developing interdisciplinary solutions to global challenges.

will be seeking closer collaboration under Horizon Europe's Pillar II, which focuses on developing interdisciplinary solutions to global challenges. Pillar III is closed to non-European countries under the banner of European technological sovereignty.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow @CDNScience on social media for Canadian science news: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]