OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced over $3.7 million in federal funding through the "Red Flag" Awareness Initiative.

This funding supports 23 organizations in communities across Canada on projects to help raise awareness of "Red Flag" laws among individuals at risk of firearm-related harm, including women, Indigenous peoples, racialized communities, and people experiencing mental health conditions.

"Red Flag" laws are in place to help protect people in situations where an individual's access to a firearm poses a safety risk to themselves or others, including situations involving intimate partner violence, domestic violence, gender-based violence, and people at risk of suicide.

Funded projects are tailored by each organization to reflect the unique needs of the communities they serve. They will provide inclusive and easy-to-understand resources on "Red Flag" laws to help individuals and support networks understand how to use these protections.

The "Red Flag" Awareness Initiative is part of the Government of Canada's comprehensive approach to combat firearms related crime and violence. This also includes implementing lifetime background checks, restricting access to high-risk firearms, investing in law enforcement and border operations, funding for communities to tackle the root causes of firearms violence, measures to prevent gun and gang violence, and strengthening Canada's firearms laws.

Quote(s)

"Through the "Red Flag" Awareness Initiative, our government is investing in community-led projects that raise awareness of the protections available to those at risk of firearm violence. These projects are designed to ensure that individuals at risk of firearms-related harm can understand, access and confidently use the protections available to them, helping to prevent harm before it occurs."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

The "Red Flag" Awareness Initiative was launched in February 2025 to support projects to raise awareness of "Red flag" laws among individuals who may be at risk of firearms-related harm and the organizations that support them in regions across the country.

"Red Flag" laws allow anyone to apply to the court to temporarily prevent access to firearms or other weapons by an individual who may pose risks to themselves or others.

"Red Flag" laws do not replace existing tools, such as calling 911 in urgent and life-threatening situations. Law enforcement officers continue to have an essential role in preventing and intervening where there is a risk of firearm violence.

Fact sheets and easy-to-understand information about "Red Flag" laws, are available to the general public and community organizations supporting victims of violence.

In 2024, more than one-quarter (28%) of all victims of violent crime were victimized by an intimate partner, and nearly 8 in 10 (78%) of these victims were women and girls.

Related products

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X , LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Don't Drive High on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]