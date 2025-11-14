TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, federal, provincial, and territorial (FPT) ministers responsible for emergency management met in Toronto to discuss their shared priorities and how to strengthen resilience in the context of the growing challenges of Canada's emergency management landscape.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Federal Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and the Honourable Jill Dunlop, Ontario's Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response.

Ministers shared best practices and looked for greater opportunities to cooperate, collaborate, and enhance preparedness for future emergency events. Constructive dialogue included a review of the issues and lessons learned during the 2024-25 hazard season, notably floods, wildfires, drought, extreme heat storms, earthquakes, and other issues.

Ministers recommended officials review and renew the Emergency Management Strategy for Canada, with specific consideration to the increasing interdependencies amongst all hazards emergencies including natural disasters, human-induced, cyber, and climate-linked emergencies. Since the strategy was last published in 2019, Canada has faced a global pandemic, experienced its worst wildfire season on record in 2023, and has been affected by a series of historic emergency events across provinces and territories. With hazard seasons starting earlier, lasting longer, and challenging available resources, ministers have made pan-Canadian resilience the overall objective of the renewed strategy.

Ministers directed officials to conduct analysis and engagement on the strategy renewal to align with the themes of preparedness, response capabilities, and risk reduction and recovery. They also identified several key issues to consider during the review, including international best practices, Indigenous engagement, lessons learned on large-scale evacuations, a focus on bridging security, cyber and climate-linked emergencies and opportunities for collaborative action and keeping the public informed.

Ministers are committed to enhancing Canada's collective capacity to respond to emergencies. To this end, they shared results from their respective initiatives to build opportunities for civilian involvement through work with volunteers and volunteer partner non-governmental organizations. Ministers will continue to collectively build these capabilities, including through community preparedness, and improving coordination between governments and non-governmental organizations.

Ministers launched the call for nominations for the Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award, which will run until April 30, 2026. This prestigious award recognizes individuals and groups across Canada for their exceptional service and achievement to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies and disasters.

On November 13, ministers held a dedicated meeting with leaders of the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and Métis National Council, to discuss their priorities and views on important emergency management issues from an Indigenous lens. They also discussed opportunities and challenges in Northern emergency management and how the Emergency Management Strategy could consider First Nation, Inuit and Métis perspectives and priorities. Ministers recognized the importance of strong engagement with their respective Indigenous partners on this work, noting Indigenous communities are disproportionately affected by natural disasters in Canada.

Quotes

"In times of crisis, Canadians come together - and so do their governments. This week's meeting was about strengthening those bonds and learning from one another. By working together, with all levels of government and Indigenous leaders, we will strengthen our shared resilience, and ensure that our systems, our people, and our communities are better prepared for whatever challenges come our way."

Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"This is a vital opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to protect Ontario and all Canadians during emergencies. Ontario deeply values the coordination we have with the federal government, provinces, territories, and Indigenous communities in times of crisis. Whether sharing resources or deploying experts, this unified response puts people first. The launch of Ontario Corps reflects this spirit. During the ice storm last spring, we saw Ontario Corps in action: volunteers worked alongside utility crews and emergency personnel to restore safety – because we stand together when it matters most."

Honourable Jill Dunlop, Ontario Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response

Quick facts

FPT ministers also received updates and held roundtable discussions on the following:

Emergency management communications, including the National Public Alerting System

A discussion on international emergency management models

Projects to modernize operations in their respective jurisdictions

Note: The Yukon and Nunavut are operating in a caretaker period and were unable to participate at the ministerial level.

