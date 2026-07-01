Government of Canada to host free watch party for fans to cheer on Canada Soccer's Men's National Team, in partnership with the City of Ottawa at LeBreton Flats Park

The Government of Canada has partnered with the City of Ottawa to host a free watch party for the Canada vs. Morocco game. Fans are invited to gather in Canada's capital as our Men's National Team competes in a historic FIFA World Cup™ Round of 16 match.

OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's historic run at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ has become a shared national moment, bringing communities together behind the maple leaf.

When Canada takes the pitch on Saturday, Canadians from coast to coast to coast will gather in restaurants, bars, fan zones, community spaces and living rooms to cheer on Canada Soccer's Men's National Team.

The Government of Canada has partnered with the City of Ottawa to rally behind our National Team. On Saturday, July 4, Canadians are invited to the Ottawa Bluesfest site at LeBreton Flats Park for a free FIFA watch party as Canada's team faces Morocco in the Round of 16.

The cheers from Canada's capital will join those rising from communities across the country, sending a powerful message of national unity and support for the team.

Quotes

"Canada's historic FIFA World Cup run is bringing all of us together in communities across the country. As the nation's capital, Ottawa will join that shared national celebration, with the gathering at LeBreton Flats giving everyone in the National Capital Region a place to share the excitement, celebrate our team and stand together behind the maple leaf."

- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Canada Soccer's Men's National Team is leading on the world stage and bringing Canadians together. From coast to coast to coast, the country is rallying behind the team as they write an incredible FIFA World Cup story. These young men have made history, and Canada is showing up for every moment of it. It's undeniable in moments like these that sport is a great nation-builder, and we can build Canada strong through sport."

- The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa

Quick Facts

Canada Soccer's Men's National Team faces Morocco in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday, July 4 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Ottawa Bluesfest site at LeBreton Flats will open at 11:00 a.m. Fans of all ages are welcome. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site. Admission is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to the venue reaching capacity.

Attendees who wish to bring a bag must use either a clear bag or a small bag no larger than a fanny pack. All bags will be inspected upon entry.

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Associated Links

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SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts : For more information (media only), please contact:Alisson Lévesque, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport),[email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]