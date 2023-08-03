Government of Canada to Fund Crisis Hotlines Responding to Gender-Based Violence in Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Crisis hotlines are a lifeline for survivors of gender-based violence and are critical support services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for crisis hotline services significantly increased across Canada and this demand continues today.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, joined by the Honourable Pam Parsons, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality in Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, announced $700,000 in funding to support crisis hotlines in the province until March 31, 2026.

This funding will help Newfoundland and Labrador crisis hotlines offer more robust services, resources, and supports to serve the urgent needs of those experiencing gender-based violence.

This announcement marks the 11th bilateral agreement signed with Canada's provincial and territorial governments to support crisis lines. Since August 2022, the Government of Canada has announced agreements in Manitoba, Yukon, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The Government of Canada continues to work with other provinces and territories to finalize similar agreements.

Today's announcement in Newfoundland and Labrador builds on the historic launch of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence by the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women in November 2022. It also builds upon the Government of Canada's commitment to provide approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding for organizations supporting individuals experiencing gender-based violence. This funding has reached over 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and other organizations.

Quotes

"Crisis hotlines are a lifeline for women fleeing domestic violence because they serve as a connection to safe resources. Today, we are proud to provide the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador with the support they need, as we sign yet another agreement to support crisis hotlines. We will continue working closely with provincial and territorial governments to prevent and address gender-based violence – a pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violation."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Crisis hotlines provide critical support services and can often be a lifeline to survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. Having a number to call to get immediate, emergency counselling, and connecting people with the resources they need as quickly as possible, can make a positive difference in the lives of those reaching out for help. The funding announced today will go a long way towards improving the services already in place in our province."

The Honourable Pam Parsons, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality

"It is essential that people experiencing sexual and gender-based violence are able to access supports during times of crises. As we continue to work with our provincial partners and federal colleagues to prevent violence in Newfoundland and Labrador, this funding will help to enhance crisis support services and ensure that people in all regions of the province are able to access timely, responsible, and trauma-informed supports."

The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

The National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence was launched by the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial (FPT) Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women in November 2022 . The Plan sets out a framework for a Canada free of gender-based violence (GBV) – a Canada that supports victims, survivors, and their families from coast to coast to coast. This is a concrete step towards fulfilling a long-standing commitment of FPT governments to working together towards a Canada free of GBV.

. The Plan sets out a framework for a free of gender-based violence (GBV) – a that supports victims, survivors, and their families from coast to coast to coast. This is a concrete step towards fulfilling a long-standing commitment of FPT governments to working together towards a free of GBV. Gender-based Violence disproportionately affects women and girls. Certain intersectional populations also experience high levels of violence or are underserved when they experience gender-based violence, including Indigenous women and girls; Black and racialized women; immigrant and refugee women; members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities; women and girls with disabilities; and women living in Northern, rural, and remote communities.

Crisis hotlines across Canada saw a dramatic surge in calls from June to October 2020 , when the COVID-19 lockdown measures first eased.

saw a dramatic surge in calls from June to , when the COVID-19 lockdown measures first eased. The rate of violence for girls and young women in Newfoundland and Labrador is 1.6 times higher in rural areas than in urban areas.

and is 1.6 times higher in rural areas than in urban areas. In 2018, over 37% of women in Newfoundland and Labrador had experienced physical or sexual assault since age 15, most often by an intimate partner. Labrador's sexual assault rates are four times the national average.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Johise Namwira, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 873-353-0985, [email protected]; Media Relations,Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]; Angela Picco, Office of Women and Gender Equality, Newfoundland and Labrador, 709-729-3879, 709-687-4753, [email protected]