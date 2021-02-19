OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - A key part of protecting aquatic species at risk is ensuring their critical habitat is also protected. The Government of Canada recognizes that we must safeguard these vital areas—including breeding sites, nursery areas, or feeding grounds—to help our at-risk species recover and survive for future generations.

The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced the Government of Canada is seeking public feedback on protecting proposed critical habitat for the Copper Redhorse in Quebec. Public participation in comment periods is an important step to ensure that we're protecting species for the benefit of diverse ecosystems and the future of Canadians.

A Critical Habitat Order protects the functions, features and attributes of a species' critical habitat in specific geographical locations that are essential to its survival and recovery. Critical habitat may include areas where species give birth, hatch, feed or raise their young. When critical habitat is protected under the Species at Risk Act, activities may be permitted on a case-by-case basis provided that any proposed activity in critical habitat does not jeopardize the survival or recovery of the species. A Critical Habitat Order applies to any ongoing or future human activities that could result in the destruction of any part of the identified critical habitat of an at-risk species.

Canadians are encouraged to provide their comments until March 21, 2021, through Canada Gazette, Part I.

Quotes

"It is in our power to protect, enhance, and conserve Canada's at-risk species and the habitats they call home. Today, by working in partnership, we go a step further to ensure the Copper Redhorse and its environment is protected. Every step we take is essential to preserving its biodiversity and natural environment for generations to come.

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"At this critical time in history, when the world is confronted by the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss, and a global pandemic, we need to come together to protect the health of our planet. We look forward to working with partners in Quebec to protect the critical habitat for the Copper Redhorse fish, which lives in the waters by the Saint-Ours Canal National Historic Site."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

The proposed Critical Habitat Order protecting the critical habitat of the Copper Redhorse in Quebec will be published on February 20, 2021 , in Canada Gazette, Part I, for a 30-day public comment period.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter , Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

, and Follow Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter , Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

, and Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Jane Deeks, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-550-9594, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

