OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Minister of Public Safety, and the Fentanyl Czar today announced new measures to curtail fentanyl production and organized crime in Canada. The government formalized additional controls for three fentanyl precursor chemicals and the drug carisoprodol, following consultations on implementing these key controls.

We are sending a clear signal to organized crime – anyone found producing or trafficking these substances will face criminal penalties. This quick action demonstrates our commitment to eliminating illegal drugs and keeping communities safe on both sides of the border.

These actions strengthen our existing robust controls on substances linked to the illegal drug market and help ensure law and border enforcement have the tools they need to combat fentanyl production and stop precursor chemicals before they can be used to manufacture toxic drugs sold on our streets.

Effective February 27, these chemicals have been temporarily emergency scheduled. Controls for phenethyl bromide and carisoprodol will come into effect on April 14, 2025, and controls for propionic anhydride and benzyl chloride will come into effect on May 29, 2025.

Questions about how to access propionic anhydride, benzyl chloride, and phenethyl bromide for legitimate use should be directed to [email protected]. Questions about how to access carisoprodol for legitimate use should be directed to [email protected].

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, P.C., M.P.

The Honourable David McGuinty, P.C., M.P.

Kevin Brosseau, Canada's Fentanyl Czar

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Callum Haney, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 343-576-4407; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Alice Hansen, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]