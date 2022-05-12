CED grants nearly $500,000 to the municipality for its revitalization project.

MAGOG, QC, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a non-repayable contribution of $495,000 for the Ville de Magog to develop its new skatepark. This CED support, granted through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), will enable the City to complete planned work on the skateboard park and install street furniture.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity and provide access to recreational programs and facilities. These amenities are integral to the overall well-being of individuals, families, and communities. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

"This new skatepark development is excellent news for the Magog community. The project will improve access to dedicated outdoor skateboarding spaces for everyone. This initiative demonstrates our government's commitment to support development in communities of every size in order to enhance well-being across all regions. It is now time to focus once again on being together and to boost our communities so they can recover from the effects of the pandemic."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"I want to thank CED for its support for our skatepark modernization project. Making quality, safe sports infrastructure available to our young people so they can fulfill themselves in their sport is a priority for the Ville de Magog. We are proud to design facilities that have been thought through by and for our youth. This will enable us to provide a space for multiple generations to come together. Once again, we are demonstrating our keenness to promote residents' well-being and health."

Nathalie Pelletier, Mayor of Magog

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:





build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.





The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

