OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - A well-functioning criminal justice system is one that serves all Canadians, protects victims and their families, and creates a safer and stronger Canada for everyone.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, launched Victims and Survivors of Crime Week with its theme of "Recognizing Courage, Renewing Commitment".

The goal of Victims and Survivors of Crime Week is to raise awareness nationwide about the issues facing victims and survivors of crime and the services, programs, and laws in place to help them and their families. It is also an opportunity to acknowledge the important work of victim service providers and other criminal justice professionals who assist victims of crime.

This year, instead of an in-person symposium, Justice Canada is hosting a virtual Victims and Survivors of Crime Week event online. Also as part of this week's activities, the Government of Canada is providing financial support to 90 projects all across the country. Under Justice Canada's Victims Fund, more than $790,000 will help raise awareness about the needs of victims and the services available to victims, survivors, and families from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

The 2020 theme recognizes that it takes great courage for victims and survivors of crime and their families to share their stories and to persevere in the aftermath of crime. The theme also recognizes that countless professionals and volunteers across Canada work to empower victims and survivors of crime, advocate on behalf of victims, and deliver effective services despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year's Victims and Survivors of Crime Week comes at a unique and difficult time for many Canadians. The pandemic has reminded us how important it is that victims continue to be supported and heard. I honour their courage as well as the work of all those service providers who support them. Together, we need to ensure victims are not retraumatized by the justice system and that they have access to meaningful supports, information, and assistance to help them. This week reminds us to continue our efforts. The Government of Canada is committed to a justice system that works for all Canadians."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"It takes a great deal of courage for victims and survivors of crime, and their families, to come forward and speak about what they've gone through. This week, we salute their strength and their resilience. We sincerely thank the many dedicated and hardworking victim advocates, service providers, professionals and volunteers who support them as we renew our commitment to doing all we can to prevent crime and protect those who are most vulnerable in our communities."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

